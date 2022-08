Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country. Currently, in the third generation of the story, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the lead as Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi. The TV show is usually in the TOP 3 of the TRP charts but these days, it has been struggling to maintain viewership. The makers have planned some interesting twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the upcoming episodes. But, we are here to tell you all that netizens seem angry with Akshara played by Pranali Rathod. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Akshara to loose her identity; AbhiRa fans gear up for Abhimanyu 2.0 but fear the separation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest story

So, in the ongoing episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara facing more tough times. As y'all know, there's tension between the two households, the Goenkas and the Birlas. It happened after Anisha (Kashish Rai) fell to her death. The Birlas blame Kairav (Mayank Arora) for her death. While Akshara believes Kairav's innocent, Abhimanyu gets mad at her for always choosing her family over everything. Kairav was arrested. But he later escaped and is into hiding at the Goenka mansion. Vansh is helping out Kairav and taking care of him while his health deteriorates. Akshara soon learns about Kairav hiding at the Goenkas place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is always making headlines in entertainment news.

Akshara determines to tell truth to Abhimanyu

After learning about Kairav's escape from their jail and the fact that he is hiding in the Goenka mansion, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara feels that she should inform Abhimanyu. And rightly so. She even convinces Vansh who is against the idea. Yet in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will Akshara wanting to tell the truth but ultimately not revealing anything to Abhimanyu. After the police visit Goenkas to look for Kairav, he leaves. Yet Akshara doesn't inform Abhi about Kairav being there. It is after Abhimanyu overhears her conversation with Kairav that he learns the truth.

AbhiRa fans are angry with Akshara

Well, upon telling Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu that she'd tell him about Kairav's update, Akshara not revealing anything to Abhi has left fans angry. Netizens and fans feel she doesn't trust Abhimanyu enough to tell him the truth. And they have openly expressed their opinions on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

Ak promised to tell Abhi about kv,she tried in G house but after that she didn't tell anything to Abhi.ok then Abhi overheard her&kv Convo&she went to meet kv secretly&Abhi got to knw it by own &u r saying k he don't have a right to quest. Ak about all this ? wow slow ?#yrkkh — -ˋˏ??????? ?????ˎˊ (@Harshadrules) August 23, 2022

U knw what not Abhi but it's Akshara who should work on her indecisiveness.

U guys always ready to call out Abhi but ignoring the ******** of ur fav character ? #yrkkh — -ˋˏ??????? ?????ˎˊ (@Harshadrules) August 23, 2022

We blame Abhi for his trust issues when he has lived his whole life amidst problematic relationships but ignore the fact that Akshara doesn't trust Abhi too. Always worried how he will react. Itna to bharosa hona chahiye apne husband par ? #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #HarshadChopda https://t.co/cURjttEvWQ — Parul Narang (@narang_parul) August 23, 2022

Why she can't think straight??is it a character flaw?? Then why should abhimanyu get bashed for akshu's flaws..its akshu's flaw if she can't convey her side of story to Abhi and give proper answers to him when he questions her ? #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #HarshadChopda — harshad =handsome chopda ? (@AYUSHIS20294510) August 23, 2022

Akshu: Jhoot bolne se acha hai kuch na hi bola jaye?? PS: Gyaani’s stay away!#yrkkh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/jWL0G8sJpv — Harshad My World~Abhimanyu 2.0 (@hcmyworld) August 23, 2022

She is like, ask no question hear no lies even if it involves a death of his sister ? — (: (@terimeribaatein) August 23, 2022

After all of this Abhi gets to be blamed?‍♀#Yrkkh https://t.co/kLLZmSUltG — ? (@Malang00000) August 23, 2022

Akshara to leave Abhimanyu

As if this was not enough to make their relationship bitter, Akshara will be posed with another major obstacle. Dr Khera will ask Akshara to dedicate her life and voice to Maya. It's a condition for Abhimanyu's surgery. Akshara will then leave Abhimanyu forever.