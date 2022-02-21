Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT 21 February 2022 The latest episodes of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has been keeping the audience hooked to the show. The last couple of episodes saw drama around the Valentine's Day celebration of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Manish (Sachin Tyagi) got Abhi arrested when he spots them on a date celebrating Valentine's Day. Manish is furious with Abhimanyu and he gets him arrested. Everyone in the Goenka house and Birla house are worried and shocked about all that's happening. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal is ready for the kill in Kangana Ranaut's show - watch video
Harsh and Manish don't want Akshara and Abhimanyu to be together. They try to separate Akshu and Abhi in their own way. And in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) taking a firm stand against Manish. And Akshara will support Manjiri this time. Yes, you read that right. Akshara who used to side with her family and never go against their wishes will take a firm stand against Manish for getting him arrested for no-fault.
In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri confronting Manish for getting him arrested. Manish says Abhimanyu misbehaved with him in front of everyone, Manjiri reasons that he should have scolded him or slapped him instead of getting him arrested. Manjiri then reveals that nothing wrong happened between AbhiRa as she was there when Abhi and Akshara when they were celebrating Valentine's Day. Manish stands adamant. Manjiri will shock the Goenkas when she says that she should get Kairav arrested as well since Anisha tried to commit suicide when Kairav left her. Manjiri and Akshara's fierce stand against Manish will lead to Manish taking back the case against Abhi. And now, fans are hailing the same. Check out the reactions below:
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry has been a huge hit amongst the masses. In the net episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manish getting a heart attack. Abhimanyu will return to the Birla hospital for Manish's surgery.
