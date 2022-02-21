Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans are bowled over by Akshara and Manjiri's fierce attitude; hail them as queens

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 February 2022 SPOILER: Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Manjiri's (Ami Trivedi) fierceness has bowled over AbhiRa shippers as they save Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) from going to jail.