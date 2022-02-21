SPOILER ALERT 21 February 2022 The latest episodes of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has been keeping the audience hooked to the show. The last couple of episodes saw drama around the Valentine's Day celebration of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Manish (Sachin Tyagi) got Abhi arrested when he spots them on a date celebrating Valentine's Day. Manish is furious with Abhimanyu and he gets him arrested. Everyone in the Goenka house and Birla house are worried and shocked about all that's happening. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal is ready for the kill in Kangana Ranaut's show - watch video

Harsh and Manish don't want Akshara and Abhimanyu to be together. They try to separate Akshu and Abhi in their own way. And in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) taking a firm stand against Manish. And Akshara will support Manjiri this time. Yes, you read that right. Akshara who used to side with her family and never go against their wishes will take a firm stand against Manish for getting him arrested for no-fault.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri confronting Manish for getting him arrested. Manish says Abhimanyu misbehaved with him in front of everyone, Manjiri reasons that he should have scolded him or slapped him instead of getting him arrested. Manjiri then reveals that nothing wrong happened between AbhiRa as she was there when Abhi and Akshara when they were celebrating Valentine's Day. Manish stands adamant. Manjiri will shock the Goenkas when she says that she should get Kairav arrested as well since Anisha tried to commit suicide when Kairav left her. Manjiri and Akshara's fierce stand against Manish will lead to Manish taking back the case against Abhi. And now, fans are hailing the same. Check out the reactions below:

When women is determine and fight for the man she loved most, this volcano is just happened ??❤️#ManAksh #AbhiRa#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/SqxnX3Y05e — nAiMa? (@ZNaima21) February 21, 2022

Goooo Mimi ??

For the first time ever, I wanted to see Jharu’s expression when she heard Mimi say “Naira ki choti sherni”. ?#yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/WGY19orG0b — vrush (@vrushey1) February 21, 2022

This was Such A Powerful Scene ????

I love How Both Ladies Team Up Together to save Abhimanyu

Would Love to See Such Strong Scenes btw Akshara & Manjiri in future as well

Looking Forward to this New Saas Bahu Jodi in Town @utkarshnaithani #Yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai https://t.co/ROFEoB21jz — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 21, 2022

I really really Hope Akshara and Manjiri Bond remain Same Throughout their Journey

To keep Supporting each other, lifting each other Up, To be Together Better Versions

Empowered Women / Sass Bahu living happily together ❤?#Abhira #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai https://t.co/ROFEoB21jz — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 21, 2022

I seriously love these three bond they share.Two bosses united to fight for their love as a one being a mother another one as the love of his life. ❤️?#AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #YRKKH #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #AbhimanyuBirla #AksharaGoenka #Harshali pic.twitter.com/EVbTuONCdq — Varsha Chooranolickal (@MartinVarsha) February 21, 2022

Amidst all the typical sas bahu things of daily soaps,such rare & beautiful bond shwn btw this two. The only common emotion they share & care is ❤️Abhi. Akshu tkng her saasu ma on bike is so delightful☺️ #Manaksh rocks?#Yrkkh #AbhiRa #pranalirathod #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/g2IgshBFvB — itslikhithar (@itslikhithar) February 21, 2022

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry has been a huge hit amongst the masses. In the net episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manish getting a heart attack. Abhimanyu will return to the Birla hospital for Manish's surgery.