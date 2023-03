Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the top TV shows currently. Headlined by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show has been among the top five shows on the TRP charts. The story revolves Akshara and Abhimanyu. They are in love but are separated due to circumstances. They were away from each other for almost a year and a lot has changed. Akshara is now with Abhinav while Abhimanyu is married to Aarohi. Yet, Abhi is still in love with Akshu and wants her back. But she is in no mood to get back to him and it was his decision to leave her in the first place. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu's emotional confession to Akshara ahead of her final departure

Entertainment News: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka Abhi and Akshu have a confrontation

In a recent episode of , we saw Abhimanyu confessing his love for Akshara. However, she rejected him saying that she was never respected and considered an equal. She gave a speech about Abhinav accepting her past and not being judgemental. She questioned Abhimanyu whether he would have broken off all the ties with Neil had she died in the accident and not Neil. He was speechless. Fans are happy to see this side of Akshara. Many of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans stated that Abhi deserved this kind of treatment and it is high time that he is shown the mirror.

Check out the tweets below:

About time someone showed him the mirror. Loved the way Akshu gave it back and this was the best part of it #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/DINutd426o — riddhi (@TruffleTribe) March 14, 2023

“agar uss din neil ki jagah main marr gayi hoti, to kya tum neil ko bhi divorce dete" SHE ASKED HIM THE IMPORTANT QUESTION OMG #yrkkh #abhira #pranalirathod

pic.twitter.com/hklFnGbY9F — Alia? (@w_aliaH21) March 14, 2023

"agar uss din neil ki jagah main marr gayi hoti, to tum neil ko divorce dete" Akshu was so on point today. He had crossed all the limit that day and finally Akshu took stand for herself and made him silent. #PranaliRathod bow down girl ♥️ you were just damn good ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KpFLG3q0Tu — tinnie ? mickey (@its__tisha) March 14, 2023

And today marks the full stop to the question

“Why Akshara never returned to Udaipur?” If a daughter of your family find it feasible to confide into a stranger then it’s a shame on you as a family. You failed to provide her that sense of trustworthiness. #Yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/zC1stUF0ji — Selenophile@22 (@jaimini_thakor) March 13, 2023

Will Abhi and Akshara ever reunite? Or is it time for them to move on?