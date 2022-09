Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the leading roles. The handsome hunk essays the role of Abhimanyu while the dive essays the role of Akshara. They are of course lovers in the show and fans call them AbhiRa. It was just a few weeks ago that the show witnessed a leap. It saw Akshara and Abhimanyu getting separated. Now, in the show, after a year, Abhimanyu and Akshara have finally come face-to-face. The characters have met and it is Abhimanyu who is emotionally broken. Harshad Chopda delivered a very touching performance over his meeting with Akshu and now netizens are praising him for his acting chops. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more Top TV shows upcoming twists will leave you excited

takes a new turn as Abhi and Akshara finally meet

AbhiRa fans are unable to stop raving about Harshad Chopda and his scene where he poured all his emotions out on the screen. Fans are saying that his eyes are more than enough to convey all the emotions. It was indeed an emotionally powering scene to enact and Harshad Chopda simply nailed it. But it is not the first time that he has impressed everyone with his powerful lover boy avatar. Check out the tweets below:

His eyes are enough to convey the emotions and those eyes speak louder than words ??#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/xmYKfKXC8q — ❥ (@notarthi) September 15, 2022

THE MOMENT,FOR WHICH THEY WAITED FOR ONE WHOLE YEAR...TO LOOK INTO EACHOTHER'S EYES,TO CALL OUT EACHOTHER'S NAME ? | #Yrkkh #AbhiRa | pic.twitter.com/x7u95VdKHC — ❥ (@notarthi) September 15, 2022

Asking means giving permission to break his❤️again,repeating trauma&he is still gathering his broken pieces,he was consoling himself by staying in the darktunnel suddenly atraincame with ligh blinding &he doesnt have agateway unless to run until he regain his sight #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/4MazfIL6kq — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) September 16, 2022

Now it remains to be seen how the story unfolds. In the promo, we see Abhimanyu coming to Akshara's rescue as goons surround her. He is always there to protect her and their love story is just winning everyone's hearts.