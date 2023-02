In the latest episode of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehleta Hai, we saw Jay Soni aka Abhinav learning the truth about Abhimanyu being Akshara's former husband urf Abhi. It took him a while but the pictures and the many hints throughout Abhimanyu's presence around them finally made Abhinav realise and connect the dots. He questions Akshara about the same and the latter does not deny the truth. However, Akshara is now done living in the past. She has shut the door/window to her past and is only looking forward. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt to Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna: A look at male lead TV actors with highest Instagram followers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWISTS: Akshara refuses to tell Abhimnayu the truth

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for their amazing acting chops in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Talking about the upcoming episode, we will see Abhinav (Jay Soni) asking Akshara to reveal the truth about Abhir to Abhimanyu. He tells Akshara that Abhimanyu is a good person and that the situation might have been bad. Akshara, however, has become stubbornly adamant. She does not want to do anything with her past. She has moved on and claims that as Abhir's mother, she has given Abhinav all the rights of being Abhir's father. Akshara also claims that now, they will be a family and they have to make themselves strong enough that nobody can break them apart.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are unhappy with Akshara

While Pranali Rathod is winning hearts as Akshara, the fans are quite appalled by her after watching today's episode online. Some Abhimanyu Birla stans are furious that she has decided to keep Abhir away from Abhimanyu. Akshara is being slammed by the netizens on Twitter and some cannot even connect with her anymore. Check out the tweets here:

Pre leap Abhi ne bohat bakwas kiya

Post leap Akshara bakwas kr rhi h Dono gusse mein kch b bol dete h

They don't mean it!#Yrkkh #AbhiRa #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda — Naina (@Thats_Naina) February 1, 2023

Clearly she's wrong, kuch bhi bol rahi hain, Abhi also did bakwas but did he mean it, no, then why take her seriously ? Tab Abhi ne gusse mein bakwas ki, aaj usne delusion mein khudko convince karne ke liye, #AbhiRa didn't mean it ? [Tags:#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod] pic.twitter.com/4iRyhPtvli — HARIYALI PANKHA ? (@Megha424) February 1, 2023

Well…on the other side i feel like slapping ak rtn so that her akal comes back n she realises tht even tho blood is not everything but it is a fact tht u CANT replace blood! Abhi ka gussa abhir pe kyun nikal rahi ho yr ?

Yrt i still wanna hug my baby kya karu? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — hopeless romantic ? (@_softxuwu_) February 1, 2023

Okay just want to start this off by saying that I am Team Abhimanyu Birla FOREVER, Team #AbhiRa FOREVER but the amount of hate Akshara is getting right now is honestly insane to me... #YRKKH — niha (@_nihaaa) February 1, 2023

She’s in her delusional world that’s the problem with her. Realisation will hit her badly. She doesn’t know what she’s saying. She thinks truth will never come out. It will come out in a worst possible way. #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/YRhQhjtUyT — Sai Mahaan Gannavarapu (@mahaan_06) February 1, 2023

The first half of the ep was a torture but I watched it without skipping to understand Akshara. And I did. Till now, I thought she was in a denial. I was wrong. She’s holding grudges against her ex-husband for not attending her call 6yrs ago.#Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Arya Reyes? (@AryaReyes1) February 1, 2023

This is no more the Akshu I knew. She’s hurt, broken. What happened to her was unfair. Yes, but I’m damn sure that the real Akshu would’ve never done this. This Akshara has killed the Akshu in her. The mere thought of keeping his son away because “he didn’t listen to me”. #Yrkkh — Arya Reyes? (@AryaReyes1) February 1, 2023

That whole scene was cringe worthy the dialogues like seriously ??‍♀️ Abhinav can be uncle to Abhir, doesn’t need to leave his life he can still be part of it as his uncle only — Naz??Abhi?Meerab?? (@Naz_K21) February 1, 2023

How are Abhi and nav compared , Ak even was not same with both of them , she gave quite emotional stress to Abhi all thru the show , whereas with nav there us no emotional connect .. nav can be praised without degrading Abhi ig, as both dint face the same Akshara https://t.co/B34e50jhXr — Tanya (@Tanyakil) January 31, 2023

Why should even Abhi's pain last for 6 years then when Ak's so called guilt was gone 6 years ago only? Can't connect with her nor with Abhira now better she along with her yes man are the end game ? — Parul Narang (@parulnbackup) February 1, 2023

Ak can be at angry at abhi that’s fine but to lie about a whole child is crazy. There’s no defence of she’s doing it as a mum because as a mum it’s awful to lie to your child because they’re always going to have issues later in life. It’s abhir’s choice not hers! #yrkkh — Trish (@Tr1x_5) February 1, 2023

I'm done with ak now... I tried my level best to connect with her till yesterday... But today what she did is unacceptable. She is taking her revenge from abhi for not taking her calls. She is using abhinav for this... — ITV shows (@shows_itv) February 1, 2023

I don't want Ak near Abhi not directly or indirectly. — Wild red rose (@Seema54940835) February 1, 2023

No understanding in abhira Right ak ji u have also failed to understand your husband always no of times uska kya Pyar sirf abhi ne kiya tha kya tumse?#Harshadchopda #AbhimanyuBirla #Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Bhagyashrεε(⁠◠⁠‿⁠◕⁠). (@bhagya2433) February 1, 2023

AK is wrong & but abhi is wrong too

The both families & ak who are responsible for all what happen in AK character ,she isn' ready to come back to both families because she don't want blame game once again

AK take a wrong decision too#yrkkh — Elmire kniza (@kinzouelmire) February 1, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu breaking down. He asks Rohan to give him some medication to sleep since he cannot handle the pain of Akshara's refusal to accept his apology. Later, Akshara packs Abhimanyu's gift away and refuses to keep anything about him, as though ready to take him out of his life once again. However, will she be able to keep her past hidden? And how long? Let's wait and watch.