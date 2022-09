Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a small leap of 1 year in the TV show now. Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa have parted ways, well, it was Akshara who left Abhimanyu when Dr Khera put forth a condition in front of her before Abhimanyu's surgery. Just a couple of days ago, the post-leap scenario was revealed. Akshara and Abhimanyu were suffering a lot after their separation. While Abhimanyu has turned bitter, Akshara is hopeful that Abhi won't forget her. And now, fans are demanding that the Kheras should be made villains or else Akshu's sacrifice won't make any sense. Also Read - Before YRKKH's Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda, Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan, THESE TV Jodis were rumoured to be dating

AbhiRa demand the Kheras to be made villains

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before the leap, we saw Dr Kunal Khera making Akshara (Pranali Rathod) leave Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and her whole family and lend her voice to his sister Maaya. Akshara's identity is lost amidst all of this. She has not only lost her identity but also her family. Her brother, Kairav (Mayank Arora) is also suffering. Akshara made a huge sacrifice for Abhimanyu's surgery. And that's not it, even the Goenkas have stayed away from their kids. They have no idea where Akshara and Kairav are. And if Kheras are shown positive and let go of Akshara after a year, it would make Akshara's sacrifice look lame. They want a good twist in the show and made Kheras the ultimate villain. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how the cast of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Toh Hai Albela and more are gearing up to welcome Ganapati Bappa on the sets [Exclusive]

I really hope makers show the contract if any as mentioned in the episode and Akshu trying to escape from KK + terribly failed. KK as villain 100% will make more sense here and Akshu can be saved from viewers POV ( IMO) ?? #yrkkh — shruthi (@saishruthi10) September 2, 2022

Akshu's sacrifice and condition won't make any sense and will be completely useless if they are going to show some lame reason for it And most importantly show

Kunal as the main antagonist make him a full fledged villain otherwise the story will look nonsense#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Tanuja (@Tanuja865) September 2, 2022

Fedup with this track. Why are the makers are not show the proper reason for akshu runaway. In the name of sacrifice how akshu support for wrong and supporting for kairav hiding. It's a criminal issue first they want to clear kairav innocence #yrkkh — Asha (@Asha23233804) September 2, 2022

I am sure if makers hv brought dis trck they hv def thot abt all of dis. hiding suspect n all. I hope mkrs hv ans to our questions wich i hope will b answered in the upcoming episodes. Honestly there is alot to unfold as dimri said. so hv got no option bt to wait #yrkkh #AbhiRa — abhirayrkkh?? (@abhirayrkkh) September 2, 2022

Point is the contract itself is a fraud. It's for stealing someone's rightful credit and this is not something she cannot take action against. Let's be real, how is hiding a suspect right but breaking a fraud contract wrong? Still waiting for a better reasoning ? #yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/IHiEFXXEGc — Parul Narang (@narang_parul) September 2, 2022

Khera only want akshu to sing for maya till competition.. After this khera's chapter will end.. Stop clownery with viewers .. We already have many pendulum characters like aarohi, papa birla, mahima ?‍♀️?‍♀️ please use this character as proper villian ?..#yrkkh — Innocent soul (@Innocentsoul073) September 2, 2022

If kk will be villian afterwards she will know then goodness shouldn't be for everyone and I think that's where abhi will be right in his take #Yrkkh #Abhira https://t.co/lUVjcLJRj1 — zisho (@Geninhc) September 2, 2022

This might happen only if Maya loses and KK won’t let her go easily from the contract or deal whatever that is. #Yrkkh because he may want Maya to win another competition as she threatened to commit suicide — Tikit12 (@tikit12) September 2, 2022

Yes it is

but this diminishes the value of the sacrifice. then it's not just for Abhi but because Akshara is a good person. the story loses its interest

goodness is good, but it is not right to upset your loved ones for the sake of goodness

1/1⬇️#yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/5uqxsAK5my — Arzu H❣ (@harber_ai) September 2, 2022

Yes @utkarshnaithani sir plzz make sure ki jitna muje salad me kheera? khana pasand hai utni hi nafart ho i wont mind at all??but plz make this kunal khera that much evil/villan..#Yrkkh https://t.co/AL2imB3Ckt — ???? (@hcforever_) September 2, 2022

Im ok with akshara sacrifice for abhi but not ok with Akshu being good to maaya & Dr.kheera

She is sometime seems like she is not human when she do that... I want her to be angry with kheera & uncomfortable with Maaya#yrkkh #Yrkkh #AbhiRa #abhira https://t.co/F4lBaV8Zlu — ItsRealMoon (@Pranmoon1) September 2, 2022

It make no sense for her to stay. Khera isn't an honourable man so she don't have to honour her words. I would have preferred a hostage situation. She couldn't leave Mauritius because he have her passport with him and monitoring wherever she goes. #yrkkh #Abhira — Nyx (@Nyx37694363) September 2, 2022

Writers : pls make KK villian , if not this track has no grip on the story ? #yrkkh — Tanya (@Tanyakil) September 2, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming story

The Mauritius Music festival is soon happening wherein Akshara will lend her voice to Maaya for her performance again. Abhimanyu is heading to meet Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) who seems to be facing the wrath of the Goenka family. The Goenka's car throws mud on Manjiri while passing by. Furthermore, the AbhiRa fans are expecting to see a fierce Manish Goenka now.

Elsewhere, Harshad Chopda and the little kiddo, Shivansh's banter and scenes are winning hearts.