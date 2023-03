Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been watching the show for years now. The show is currently about the third generation, Harshad Chopda who plays Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod who played Akshara in it. However, the lovebirds are separated and the differences don't seem to end. Akshara and Abhimanyu are heavily shipped together AbhiRa and their fans are quite upset with the makers of the show. And now, the fans are lamenting about the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which they watched online. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows with the worst saas aka mother-in-law [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav takes a stand for Akshara

In the upcoming episode of the TOP TV show, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) coming to the Birla House as the elders from Goenkas are stuck in traffic. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) are taking a part in a Puja to begin their wedding preparation. And as soon as Akshara lands at Birla House's doorsteps, Manjiri creates a scene.

Ami Trivedi aka Manjiri berates Akshara left, right and centre. While Abhimanyu asks Manjiri to stop it, it is Abhinav (Jay Soni) who takes a firm stand for Akshara. He asks Manjiri to stop being so vile as everyone has been through the same pain. He asks Manjiri to stop comparing the degree of pain as it is the same for everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans cringe at the episode

For a long time now, the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been waiting to see Akshara take a firm stand for herself. However, in the upcoming episode as well, she will speak for Abhinav and not herself. This has irked the fandom more. On the other hand, fans are upset about the way the story is progressing. They are cringing at the whole episode. Check out the tweets here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon complete 450 episodes and fans are planning a huge trend that day. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai always finds a place in Entertainment News.