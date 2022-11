Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. It stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod as Akshara in the lead along with various other actors in the supporting cast. In the last couple of months, we saw Akshara and Abhimanyu facing a marital crisis and were on the verge of divorce. There were a lot of differences between Abhi and Akshu. They got married in a hurry without talking to each other properly. But things have now changed as Abhimanyu and Akshara have a conversation about their relationship and a heart-to-heart talk.

AbhiRa fans happy with their reunion and hearty chat

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara coming to Birla Mansion together. Harsh, Manjiri and others get ready to welcome them. However, Akshara says that she and Abhimanyu want to talk to each other before entering the house. aka Manjiri asks them to come inside and talk, but they both insist that they talk outside the Birla Mansion

Abhimanyu and Akshara sit in the garden and have a hearty chat wherein Akshara reveals her fears and Abhimanyu promises to not misunderstand her and listen to her. Akshara pours her heart out on how she wanted to run back to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) when he proved Kairav and Manish innocent. She also reveals how she wanted to run away and end things while in confusion. The two have a hearty chat with each other has come as a breath of fresh air in their relationship.

Abhi-Akshara's fans are happy with the episode

Those who've watched the episode online are celebrating and enjoying it by watching it again and again. They are glad that Akshara and Abhimanyu talked and voiced their inner feelings instead of taking each other for granted that the other person will understand. Check out the tweets here:

Few tape recorders who always bashed AK's communication issues. Now finally when she did but still same gaaan Abhi's fears ain't addressed properly though it was AK who started the convo but credit goes to abhi cause he's being more understanding.This biasedness?‍♀️#AbhiRa #yrkkh — Abhira (@jaimini_thakor) November 7, 2022

From Abhi’s side, he needs to share his fears & insecurities with AK & she needs to understand that so that there is no miscommunication b/w them and they solve all problems together. Overall #AbhiRa needs to trust,communicate & understand each other to lead a happy life#yrkkh — Harshad My World~ Ā bǐ màn yù 2.0 (@hcmyworld) November 7, 2022

Not only Abhi but Akshu also felt sorry for their separation and everything that happened in their past. With mutual understanding and unconditional love make any relationship much more strong! ✨? [#AbhiRa #yrkkh ]pic.twitter.com/0u6QpQC1oK — ? (@Shivangian10) November 7, 2022

Honestly i couldn’t have asked for better closure than this for this crap seperation track. I loved how they both talked about the lack of communication in their relationship and won't let affect things further. ??#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Xd1rDnSJvN — aditi ?? (@raanjhanaax) November 7, 2022

But for ABHIRA to face obstacles of their life,they need to stick to their recent traits.Abhi being patient,giving space to AK,Being understanding & Akshu being straightforward,communicationg on time is what required to make their bond much more stronger.#yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/1DYESmUzc2 — Abhira (@jaimini_thakor) November 7, 2022

Conversation of Abhira is so worthfull for giving second chance.. If they execute this track well trp will rock. #yrkkh #Abhira — kadhu (@Kadhambari17) November 7, 2022

Abhi is that kind of person, when he feels he expresses it and expects an immediate response. Akshu likes to introspect 100 times before a response. Leap made Abhi to wait and Akshu to provide an answer when needed. Their 2nd chance makes sense.#Yrkkh #Abhira — Rekha Udaiyar (@RekhaUdaiyar) November 7, 2022

Nowww their reunion is complete n wholesome. Much needed heart touching convo, addressing assurance, understanding, communication, acknowledgment from both sides, walking in hand in hand with wholehearted bright smiles n glowing faces. ??? THU THU THU ???#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/SdQJqlYZKd — Rags_AbhiRaHcPr? (@Rags_AbhiraHcPr) November 7, 2022

Loopworthy episode!!

?scene the best n Goenkas love y'all

Now everything is 2.0 except MJ,Mahima,?,MAKERS ATLAST GOT THE MOST AWAITED CONVO.?

HOPING FOR MORE SUCH ONES N THE ABHIRA HUG ?MAHIMA BASHING BY AK 2.0

MJ SHE IS AK 2.0 IF SHE GIVES IT BACK THEN SEE?#abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/vDbG2Z455H — abhira_forever (@abhira_forever) November 7, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a big trend in Entertainment News. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri being manipulated by Mahima against Akshara. In the next episode, we will see Manjiri talking to Akshara and telling her that Abhimanyu should not cry ever and it's her responsibility now.