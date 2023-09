Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show is going great, and the story has grabbed everyone’s attention. Though the TRPs of the show have dropped this week, but it is still amongst the top five shows on the list. In the recent episodes, we saw the Goenkas and Birlas enjoying the Janmashtami festival. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara hug each other in front of everyone

However, during the festival, Manjari and Abhir get caught in the fire. Abhimanyu and Akshara manage to save Abhir. Abhimanyu further moves to save others and does not realise that even Manjari is missing. In saving others, Manjari’s condition worsens. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: AbhiRa, KaiRa or Naksh? Ami Trivedi reveals her favourite generation

The Goenkas and Birlas take her to the hospital and Abhimanyu is blamed for not saving his mother. Manjari returns home but she is now scared whenever she sees fire. She gets panic attacks whenever she finds herself alone. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Akshara aka Pranali Rathod finally succeed in reuniting Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda?

Seeing all this Abhimanyu decides to quit his profession and also give up the position of MD. But Akshara motivates him and makes him understand that they need to bring Manjari out of the situation. In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen trying to help Manjari.

This promo of the show has gone viral as fans are finally happy about their favourite jodi Abhimanyu and Akshara. Akshara asks Manjari to make prasad for Ganesh Chaturthi as there is no one available.

She tries to remove Manjari’s fear of fire and finally they succeed in it. Abhimanyu and Akshara manage to help Manjari and we will see them all dancing as they bring Ganpati Bappa home. Seeing the family happy, Abhimanyu and Akshara hug each other just like they used to do earlier.

Last year too during Ganesh Chaturthi, Abhimanyu found Akshara who was missing since a year. This year too, we have finally seen the much needed #AbhiRa hug. Fans are super happy and are now waiting for the reunion of their favourite jodi.

One of the users wrote, “#AbhiRa 3.0 Akshara from initiating a Handshake to a Hug wid Abhimanyu! Loving their bond as co-parents to friends and ofcourse lovers. Reunion on the way! Precap wid Festival dhamaka. Keep watching #YRKKH #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #Harshali.”

Another user wrote, "one of those hugs where u kinda frgt whtevr is hpng arnd. The way she perfectly fits into hm! The way he feels hr ! The Peace they felt withn ech othr is jst radiating ! Ech othr's Destiny!I told u'all,all ths is fr thm to end up in ech othr's arms #yrkkh #AbhiRa"

A user on X formerly known as Twitter wrote, "Sukoon. Their smile,Their happiness..Kitne din hogay, inn dono ko aise dekh ke Thu Thu Thu PC Owner Tq #yrkkh #AbhiRa"

Are you guys excited for the grand #AbhiRa reunion?