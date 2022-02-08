Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans swoon over Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry on Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Tere Bina

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's chemistry on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romantic song will surely leave AbhiRa fans in a tizzy.