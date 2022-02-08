Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer is one of the most loved TV shows in the country right now. The TRP of the show is increasing with each passing week and it's all thanks to the AbhiRa romance track and the twists and turns in the love story. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see yet another AbhiRa romance sequence. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be seen romancing on one of the most romantic songs, Tere Bina from and starrer Guru. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande trolled, Kundali Bhagya actor to enter Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and more

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the Goenkas and Birlas celebrating Basant Panchami. It seems the two families will yet again come face to face with each other. However, it's a merry time for Abhimanyu and Akshara as they'd get to spend time together again. The two lovebirds will be lost in each other and share some uber-mushy and romantic moments together. It's surely gonna be a treat for all the AbhiRa shippers who love watching Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's lovey-dovey sequence again. Check out AbhiRa fans' tweets on the upcoming track here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Abhimanyu's hugs and understanding melt AbhiRa fans hearts – view mushy tweets

Meanwhile, Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant will see Anisha aka Kashish Rai at the Basant Panchami celebrations. She will click her picture and show it to Akshara. Aarohi has been trying to make Akshara confront Abhimanyu about the girl. Aarohi had seen Abhimanyu with Anisha. However, she doesn't know that Anisha has been staying at her place, that is, Goenka house. On the other hand, Anisha has some connection with Kairav, it seems. Kairav is very shocked to see Anisha at his home. Anisha's entry has brought an unexpected yet exciting twist to the show. Let's see how the track unfolds.