Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline has grabbed all the attention. Abhinav’s death in the show was a huge shock for fans. Akshara and Abhir’s life turned upside down after Abhinav passed away. However, as mentioned by the producer of the show, Abhinav’s demise was to bring #AbhiRa back. Yes, the producer, Rajan Shahi had said in his interviews that this is Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story and hence the start and end of Abhinav was already decided. Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

Abhimanyu is currently trying hard to make things easy for Akshara and Abhir. He does not want to take Abhinav’s place in their life but is trying to make his own place. However, fans are now waiting for #AbhiRa’s love story to begin again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda fill Abhinav’s void in Abhir, Akshara and Muskan’s lives?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo

A recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left fans upset with Akshara. In the promo, we see Akshara singing ‘Dil se bandi ek dor’ song in front of Abhimanyu. However, Abhimanyu suddenly remembers that this is the first song she sang back then that made him fall in love with her. He remembers all their past memories and suddenly leaves the place. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show headed for another leap? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Akshara gets confused seeing this reaction from Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu goes out and says that he has no right to remember all those memories of Akshara. He feels guilty about those memories.

Fans are upset with Akshara

Fans are not happy with the promo and feel Akshara should also remember the time she spent with him. For Abhimanyu, Akshara is the love of his life. He had no other woman in his mind but Akshara. Akshara forgetting their first meet left fans disappointed.

They are slamming her for being cruel towards Abhimanyu and easily forgetting a relationship of so many years.

One of the users wrote, “i used to get happy whenever abh!ra memories surfaced in this leap but today's precap is extremely upsetting & distressing- god this entire incident has scarred abhimanyu to a new degree & that ignorant woman is cruelly singing that song without pausing to think it through #yrkkh”

i used to get happy whenever abh!ra memories surfaced in this leap but today's precap is extremely upsetting & distressing- god this entire incident has scarred abhimanyu to a new degree & that ignorant woman is cruelly singing that song without pausing to think it through#yrkkh — viola (@GrtViola) September 2, 2023

Another user wrote, "Him getting those traumatized fb's whenever he listens to her songs was nothing new,y everyone acting like this was the first time and what's the prblm when he clearly said, "inn yadon ko yaad krne ka haq nhi hai mere pass" #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla"

Him getting those traumatized fb's whenever he listens to her songs was nothing new,y everyone acting like this was the first time and what's the prblm?when he clearly said, "inn yadon ko yaad krne ka haq nhi hai mere pass" #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/8gmZhA3Qhv — ?????? (@Harshad__Abhi) September 2, 2023

A user shared, "We have no problem #Akshara love nav truly,fakely,conditionally,occasionally,doing video call through photo frame,baccha ka susu na shamalne wLi,do mu wale saanp wali.We just not happy because for #AbhimanyuBirla 's pain ignoring,avoiding his trauma.That's the point.#yrkkh"

We have no problem #Akshara love nav truly,fakely,conditionally,occasionally,doing video call through photo frame,baccha ka susu na shamalne wLi,do mu wale saanp wali.We just not happy because for #AbhimanyuBirla 's pain ignoring,avoiding his trauma.That's the point.#yrkkh — Sri.s (@Sris39380530229) September 2, 2023

Yeh singer hai nah , isko Koi new song nhi aata kya, ek hi song dono Husband ko Chipkaaya ab firse wohi song suna rahi hai ? Aur Bechari Dudh peeti bachi kaise bol rahi hai kya hua ? Tujhe kuch yaad nhi rheta ki tune kon si song kis husband ko sunaya hai #yrkkh https://t.co/eQ3Np5SgpG — PinkShad (@OnlyLoveHarshuu) September 2, 2023

Recently, there have been reports of the show taking a generation leap again. However, producer Rajan Shahi recently confirmed that there will not be any leap and Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod will not leave the show.