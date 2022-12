Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have taken a twisted turn in the story. Neil, played by Paras Priyadarshan, was killed off in the show recently. He met with an accident and passed away in the hospital. Akshara lost her child as well. Everyone in the Birla household in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is claiming Akshara for the deaths. Even Abhimanyu is also blaming Akshara for the deaths. He signs the divorce papers and asks her to leave. A shattered Akshara signs the papers and leaves. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 struggles to make it to top 5 [Full list]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist

The Birlas and the Goenkas are shattered. Birlas are mourning the loss of Neil while the Goenkas are shattered as Akshara has gone missing and has lost her kids too. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) also bringing up the topic of Sirat's death while lashing out at Akshara. He was raking up the past and it left not just Akshara but also Abhira fans in shock. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Paras Priyadarshan: Celebs who quit popular shows midway [View Pics]

AbhiRa fans demand the return of old Abhimanyu

Clearly, fans are not happy with the ongoing track. They have been trending all sorts of things such as boycotting on the show to trending No AbhiRa No YRKKH and now they want the OG Abhimanyu back in the show. Yes, you read that right. Abhimanyu was understanding and would not question Akshara's intentions or talk badly about her. However, this furious Abhimanyu has left everyone in shock. Fans are not happy with this Abhimanyu. Entertainment News is full of reactions about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu blames Akshara for Sirat's death; AbhiRa stans in utter shock with the ongoing track

Just look at him, just look him at. how confident he has been thruout how strong headed he has been thruout.!! This was the og abhi.. the was the og abhi BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #yrkkh #AbhiRa #akshukaabhi pic.twitter.com/4elgVb35yZ — abhirayrkkh??(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 29, 2022

Abhi needs to come out of his ma

Jaap

Bring the savage abhimanyu who can give reality check to manjari

This is so needed BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla #HarshadChopda — Riya?? (@RiyaTiwari98) December 29, 2022

Akshara hi mera pehla or Akhri pyaar hai? BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU#Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/ds0oAhrxcC — MS (@Abhira_jaaniye) December 29, 2022

this was our abhira a power couple toegther.. u ruined them u ruined my abhi..!!

will never forgive u BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #yrkkh #AbhiRa #akshukaabhi pic.twitter.com/1M9mWBkDQn — abhirayrkkh??(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 29, 2022

Abhimanyu and Akshara in their dating phase were the best.

BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #ABHIRA#YRKKH#HarshadChopda — IT'S HURTING ?- PRINCEE (@Awkard076) December 29, 2022

Guys relax

its aarif shaikh may be the team member of dkp who going to play sarsarjia role thats why he put BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU BIRLA#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla#PranaliRathod #AbhiRa #Yrkkh https://t.co/YzVl29AHSk pic.twitter.com/SEAQJ8BB5s — ???????? (@vish_felicity) December 29, 2022

Good morning ! Another day Another drama? he/she needs to stop creating unnecessary panic on the tag by indirect tweets .WTF is this clownery everyday .HC IS NOT LEAVING THE SHOW CALM TNE F***** DOWN .#HarshadChopda AND ABHIRA ARE SOUL of GEN3 .#Yrkkh #Abhira — Anisha (@desigal26) December 29, 2022

We want our Abhi back....the one who don't take any shit from others... BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Aayesha❣️ (@alfiya_ka) December 29, 2022

BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/Z7xGQGdo1u — Only 4@HARSHALI (@Only4Abhira1) December 29, 2022

Vapas de do humko hamare abhira dimri ? BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU#AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/A9aJLynvYd — S? (@shwetha0512) December 29, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Jay Soni entering the show. He will help Akshara and become his friend. Akshara will faint and he will take her to the hospital where she will be informed that one of her kids in her womb is alive.