Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Rajan Shahi show is one of the longest-running television sagas of the small screen. The show has witnessed many actors as well as many characters. Talking about the previous season, actress Pranali Rathod essayed the character of Akshara. While Pranali was lauded well for her portrayal and we do believe that she did a commendable job, looking now at Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) we truly feel that the latter is a way better character than the former.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira, unlike Akshara, is not timid

Those who have followed the previous season know that the major drawback of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) as a character was she used to appear very low on confidence. Be it making her life decisions, standing up for her love, or putting across her point, if we leave the whole track of Akshara choosing Abhinav over Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), there were very rare moments that Akshara appeared strong. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) comes across as a very strong girl in every sense. Be it fighting for her dreams or living her life post her mother's demise, the character holds its opinion and point of view very strongly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira is more passionate than Akshara for a career

Akshara always dreamt of becoming a singer, while Abhira wants to become a lawyer. The television industry anyhow rarely focuses on a female character's professional life. In the previous season, although makers did show that Akshara is a passionate singer, sadly not much was explored about Akshara's artistic journey. Whereas from the start itself, makers have focused on Abhira's professional aspirations. The way Abhira struggles to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer is one of the major highlights of the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira knows the difference between sacrifice and responsibility

Akshara always used to be ready for sacrifices. Whether it was staying away from family for the sake of Aarohi or sacrificing her love for the sake of her sister, she hardly ever thought about herself and would often think that to prove her love, sacrificing her happiness is the only option. Whereas Abhira is a much more mature character. She respects every relationship but at the same time doesn't sacrifice her happiness every time to impress others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira isn't overshadowed by Armaan

In the previous season, Akshara's character was often overshadowed by Abhimanyu's love. In fact, some fandoms also felt that how Abhimanyu is a toxic partner who never let Akshara speak her mind. Now we get that Abhira has still not fallen in love with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami), but we strongly believe that even when she does, she won't let Armaan overshadow or influence her every decision.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira is a more layered character than Akshara

One look at Abhira's character, and you can see there are various layers. She is funny, very particular about her dreams, and strong with her opinions. In a short span of time, many layers of Abhira have been witnessed by the fans. However, Akshara's character was mostly directed in one direction.