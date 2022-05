AbhiRa Ki Shaadi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and MaAn Ki Shaadi in Anupamaa are two of the most-talked about things in the TV world. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara in YRKKH and Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anu and Anuj in Anupamaa are all set to tie the knot. AbhiRa Ki Shaadi and MaAn Ki Shaadi is being compared to NickYanka and Ralia's weddings. AbhiRa's wedding is almost done and dusted. However, MaAn Ki Shaadi is coming up. Fans cannot stop comparing the two weddings as both the shows are produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show as doubt looms over the confirmation of THESE two celebs

AbhiRa Ki Shaadi inspired by Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's wedding?

AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had a very elaborate wedding. It's a destination wedding in Jaipur and some of the functions happened in Jaipur as well. The wedding trousseau of Abhimanyu and Akshara was very lavish. It seems the makers spent a lot of money. It was reported that Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's lehenga cost over Rs 2 lakh. And hence, it has been compared to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding in Udaipur a couple of years. Nick and Priyanka who live in Los Angeles had a destination wedding too and it was a grand affair.

MaAn Ki Shaadi inspired by Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding?

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa and Anuj are gearing up for their wedding. However, their wedding is relatively a simpler manner than AbhiRa Ki Shaadi. The wedding is a minimalistic affair in presence of close relatives and friends. Doesn't it remain y'all of duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's intimate wedding in Bandra home? The wedding festivities look of both Gaurav and Rupali are amazing.

