28 February 2022 SPOILER: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Of late, the TRPs dipped, it seems the fans weren't expecting the news twists that were introduced in the storyline. However, it's quite intriguing to see what's in store for Abhi and Akshu's life and their love story. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode will see Bade Papa aka Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) putting a shocking condition in front of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Also Read - Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal on being massively trolled after her split from Karan Mehra: 'I wanted to just lock myself...'

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episodes, we saw Abhimanyu getting angry at Akshara after she confesses how her love for Abhi has only hurt her family. After Akshu's (Pranali Rathod) confession, Abhi started developing insecurities and have been fearing of losing Akshara due to her immense love for her family. Akshara loves her family a lot and she doesn't want to hurt her family in any way. Though she is ready to fight with her for her love, she never means to harm them or hurt their feelings. Also, Akshara is unaware of Abhimanyu's developing insecurities. Also Read - Urfi Javed teases fans with a poolside video; fan asks, 'Aap nahte bhi makeup karke ho kya?'

Fans expected to see a development regarding the same. They wanted Abhimanyu to have an in-depth conversation with Akshara about his budding insecurities. However, the makers introduced the track of Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa putting a condition of leaving the Birla house after their wedding. Bade Papa tells Abhi that she cannot let Akshara suffer more and that his (Abhi) family except for a few hates Akshara. Now, fans are angry it seems with the same. They wished to see Akshara and Abhi talking about their feelings more. Check out the Twitter reactions below:

I think they want to create fights /separation after marriage so, they r not addressing his insecurities they r sidelining it. #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Gigg (@Gigg20685016) February 28, 2022

He is not Jealous,he is hurt and wants her to indulge him in her priority to her fam

he was so clear, straightforward in his thoughts,still ppl misunderstand him as jealous

He said he ll never ask her to make him above her fam or make her do a choice between them#AbhiRa #Yrkkh https://t.co/tz72VxNrBa — alysha (@Sira82105957) February 28, 2022

Yes & i dnt know why makers are nt utilizing #Abhira relationship directly. It was a pleasure to watch BP-Abhi & Manjari-Akshu bond but even family centric show have separate tracks for leads lovestory.I know story takes it own time to unfold but what are they waiting for? #yrkkh — Peehu (@peehu7890) February 28, 2022

Toxic? Idk know if y’all started watching YRKKH 3.0 from the beginning or you are just jumping to conclusions. Just a warning before bedtime: please stop calling my brother-in-law TOXIC. I know for a fact that my brother-in-law has always been a passionate lover #AbhiRa #yrkkh https://t.co/czfaN0G56y — Reggie (@Reggieginny) February 28, 2022

He was hurt so badly ! And in the end HE messaged her cause BP landed in his house .

BP track could’ve waited at least 2 more days ?

Abhi and Akshu could’ve heart to heart ? Nai matlab .. Shadi ke baad hi hoga ? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — प्रेरणा सिंह (@mynameisprerna) February 28, 2022

abhimanyu ki feelings ka kya?

nahi matlab aisa side mein phek kaahe dete ho start karke? abhi he will be manaoing akshu, but what about how he was hurt?

akshu is never gonna understand his insecurities & his hurt, agar aisa hi chalta raha toh ?‍♀️☠️#yrkkh#abhira — ele (@sawthesunset) February 28, 2022

Exactly ! This way Akshu will never realise what Abhi felt and when his anger will errupt as volcano everyone will blame him???‍♀️ And what about growing in love part ??? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — प्रेरणा सिंह (@mynameisprerna) February 28, 2022

Wait, did makers completely forgot that Abhi was actually hurt & quite insecure!? ??

And we were expecting Akshu to convince him and to be blessed with angst scenes as well! ?#abhira #yrkkh — ? (@justfavoritess) February 28, 2022

You introduced a track where it's time our lead couples talks about insecurities, their mistakes, accept them, rectify them, fears and why they are scared, the past, the work, the life they lived. But then you introduced one more track in this and make it a khichdi — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

Do you have any idea about the consequences of how one feels when they get to know that the person they are calling as maa is not their biological mother? And they have very easily replaced them? Do you have any idea how heartbreaking it is? And then you introduced another trauma — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

You know why Akshara felt so much for Goenka fam and ready to sacrifice? Its gratefulness more than love. And I just don't know why you don't explore this. I mean, she loved them no doubt but she is not secure in that house. Explore the insecurities, fears, thoughts please — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

And I was so happy when you made him accept his feeling but with his acceptance of love, fear should have come along. He have seen broken relationships, dominance, comprises so much that he fears his will end the same. He is confident and it's good but — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

And chalo it happened, elders could have talked normally, wo bhi nahi hua. You did not show Abhimanyu and Akshara conversations. Shoved Aarohi and Abhi angle unnecessarily. Stretched it till wedding day. And still don't show AbhiRa talking. I mean kyu? — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

And then comes the valentine's day. I was so happy with Manjari and Akshara spending time together but please, you could shown them having a conversation. Of how Akshara feels the void of a mother and Manjari just hugging her. Kya dikkat hoti? — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

And then you gave Manish heartattack, and there was no defibrillator in the OT room... I mean why? Why makers why? — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

Abhi ki feelings ko khadde mein daal dete hai. Akshu ke darr ko aasman mein rocket ki tarah udda dete hai. Why do you rush the tracks? Why?! — ishqdinoorhai9 (@ishqdinoorhai9) February 28, 2022

Apart from Harshad, Pranali, Karishma and Sachin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast includes , Vinay Jain, Ashish Nayyar, Pragati Mehra, Swati Chitnis, Niyati Joshi, Ali Hassan, Mayank Arora, Kashish Rai, Paras Priyadarshan and more.