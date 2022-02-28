Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa shippers angry with makers for sidelining Abhi's insecurities and feelings? Read tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: AbhiRa fans are not happy with the way makers are rushing into the next twists. Fans wanted to see Abhi's (Harshad Chopda) insecurities being explored and Abhi-Akshu's (Pranali Rathod) conversations.