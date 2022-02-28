Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 February 2022 SPOILER: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Of late, the TRPs dipped, it seems the fans weren't expecting the news twists that were introduced in the storyline. However, it's quite intriguing to see what's in store for Abhi and Akshu's life and their love story. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode will see Bade Papa aka Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) putting a shocking condition in front of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Also Read - Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal on being massively trolled after her split from Karan Mehra: 'I wanted to just lock myself...'
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Onscreen Jodi on TV below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans express want makers to wake up and more
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episodes, we saw Abhimanyu getting angry at Akshara after she confesses how her love for Abhi has only hurt her family. After Akshu's (Pranali Rathod) confession, Abhi started developing insecurities and have been fearing of losing Akshara due to her immense love for her family. Akshara loves her family a lot and she doesn't want to hurt her family in any way. Though she is ready to fight with her for her love, she never means to harm them or hurt their feelings. Also, Akshara is unaware of Abhimanyu's developing insecurities. Also Read - Urfi Javed teases fans with a poolside video; fan asks, 'Aap nahte bhi makeup karke ho kya?'
Fans expected to see a development regarding the same. They wanted Abhimanyu to have an in-depth conversation with Akshara about his budding insecurities. However, the makers introduced the track of Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa putting a condition of leaving the Birla house after their wedding. Bade Papa tells Abhi that she cannot let Akshara suffer more and that his (Abhi) family except for a few hates Akshara. Now, fans are angry it seems with the same. They wished to see Akshara and Abhi talking about their feelings more. Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Apart from Harshad, Pranali, Karishma and Sachin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast includes Ami Trivedi, Vinay Jain, Ashish Nayyar, Pragati Mehra, Swati Chitnis, Niyati Joshi, Ali Hassan, Mayank Arora, Kashish Rai, Paras Priyadarshan and more.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.