Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has been one of the longest-running TV shows as well. Currently, in its third generation, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni and Karishma Sawant. They play Abhimanyu, Akshara, Abhinav and Aarohi, respectively. A couple of weeks ago, the show took a drastic twist and Abhimanyu-Akshara were separated. Akshara gets help from Abhinav and they move out of Udaipur. And now, Abhimanyu and Akshara will yet again come face to face again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhinav turn negative and separate Akshara from Abhimanyu? Jay Soni answers [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimnayu-Akshara have a reunion with Birlas and Goenkas

Of late, due to the interesting track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show has been making headlines in Entertainment News a lot. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and even Jay Soni have been making news for their characters and their performances. In the ongoing episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we are seeing Abhimanyu and Aarohi along with Ruhi planning for Mimi's (Swati Chitnis) birthday. However, ever since the Birlas and Abhimanyu learned about Akshara's arrival in Udaipur, their minds are not at rest. Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) is especially worried about Akshara affecting their lives again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi; fans slam makers for destroying AbhiRa; say, 'The show should be renamed as Rishton ka Masla'

A couple of hours ago, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped a BTS picture of the whole family wherein we see Akshara, and Abhimanyu with Birlas and Goenkas together. They are all well-dressed except for Abhinav and Akshara who are dressed modestly. Check out the BTS picture here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back on no 2, Anupamaa proves to have permanent place in audience hearts [Check TOP 5 TV shows]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans slam makers for Akshara's outfit

The outfit that Pranali Rathod is seen scarcely seen in, is a saree. It is a cotton saree which is Akshara’s look nowadays. However, since it is Mimi’s birthday, it seems fans expected Akshara to wear something nice and not the plain saree. The fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have slammed the makers for giving such a mundane outfit to Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. Check out the tweets here:

#yrkkh #abhira

I guess Goenkas bought new dresses for Akshu,Abhir and Accha admi but may be there was some problem with Akshu's dress.

And according to me they are giving her such outfits to let Gorrilas realize that she lead a miserable life in poverty in those 6 years. — Abhira Forever? (@Abhira71595544) February 19, 2023

We need to trend for akshu style plzz. All organize trend #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/GqlirZfUSz — Khan msk (@Khanmsk8) February 19, 2023

For the first time I'm so freaking annoyed n upset with Pranali outfit for party. When everyone is so decked up for the party. This is so unfair n ridiculous. ??? DKP she's ur damn FL, treat her well.#yrkkh #PranaliRathod — Rags_HcPr? (@Ragini2011) February 19, 2023

ek to Akshu ka outfit aisa deya hai or photo me bhi usko side line kar deya hai senter me ??ko kyu rakha hai ?????? — Sweety (@SSTrivedi2) February 19, 2023

I, too, felt the same. Just give better costumes . But my girl slayed in that outfit, too ? ❤️? — Keerthana Chandran (@Keertha6923645) February 19, 2023

Though Akshu has not been given a good outfit, she only looks like a perfect Fl (even by someone who doesn't follow the show).

And that's the aura and charisma Pranali carries. Just a smile is enough...!#yrkkh #abhira — Abhira Forever? (@Abhira71595544) February 19, 2023

Haan even Ekta's fl ka bhut stylish outfit hote h parties mein prachi nd laxmi are examples preesha also #yrkkh #Abhira — saanvi_03 (@saarafsanvi) February 19, 2023

Abhira fd

Jo bhi akshu ki styling ke liye trend krna chahta hai Please tagline suggest karo ...#Abhira — Veena Garg (@VeenaGa49522623) February 19, 2023

I think dkp give pranu worst outfits for making ks more beautiful than pr but they forgot moon is moon always shine #yrkkh #Abhira — saanvi_03 (@saarafsanvi) February 19, 2023

In all ladies akshu is looking so simple yet beautiful ? but kya dko use acha outfit nahi de sakte? I mean look at swarna her outfit is good but akshu ko wahi purane jamane ki saari?#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/qSBzmASez2 — abhira? (@__abhira__) February 19, 2023

Jharu ko itni achi oufit aur meri akshu ko ..Ab woh middle class akshu thodi hai.goenka house aa gyi hai toh isko achi dress nhi de skte ..#Abhira — Veena Garg (@VeenaGa49522623) February 19, 2023

@/dkp you literally gave the same saree to akshu that she wored during face off???️?, kuch dhanki dress nhi de sakte the ??️?️#yrkkh #AbhiRa — ?????✨ (@GAURIGA78343848) February 19, 2023

Akshu ko koi accha dress dedete?

Saari kanjoosi akshu ke liye or jharu ko itna chamka diya?#AbhiRa #yrkkh https://t.co/XlUOS9seJd — ishika? (@sonujai79058803) February 19, 2023

In the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu coming face-to-face, and Abhi will introduce Ruhi to Akshara.