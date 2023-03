Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT! Goenka and Birla families are seen preparing for Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) engagement. On the other hand, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has decided to start afresh with Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abhir. She is ready to being her new life with Abhinav. Elsewhere, Muskan (Shambhavi Singh) and Kairav (Abeer Singh Godwani) are also coming closer. Surekha has doubts about Muskan, but it seems, love is going to blossom between Kairav and Muskan. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans will get to see the same in upcoming episodes. Also Read - TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa ratings drop due to MaAn differences; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improve [Check TOP 7 TV shows]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir falls unconscious

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) going to play a football match. He wins but suddenly falls unconscious. Akshara and Abhinav run to the hospital carrying an unconscious Abhir. It seems, that the time has come for Akshara and Abhinav to know about Abhir's heart condition. On the other hand, even Abhimanyu is worried. He was the only person who was aware of Abhir's condition. He is at a loss for what to do because Abhir has asked him to not tell anyone. Abhimanyu gets worried for Abhir.

Abhimanyu to go to Kasauli for Abhir?

The latest buzz in the TV News is that in the next episode, we'll see Abhimanyu going to Kasauli as he gets a feeling that all is not well with Abhir. His gut feeling about Junior aka Abhir being in danger leads him to Kasauli. Manjari (Ami Trivedi) will try stopping him as even the engagement preparations have begun. History might repeat again. Abhimanyu might leave Aarohi waiting as he heads to Kasauli. Once again, Aarohi's heart will be broken by Abhimanyu. And it is quite likely that Aarohi will once again turn negative.

The latest buzz online states that Aarohi will not support Akshara and Abhimanyu's relationship. Apart from this upcoming big twist, fans are waiting for the track of truth and revelation of Abhir being Abhimanyu's son.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the No. 1 daily soap on television. Everyone has been anticipating the revelation track to see how Manjari reacts upon hearing the truth. Manjiri had blamed Akshara for Abhimanyu and Neil's accidents. While that is in future, right now, the question is, will Akshara save Abhir all alone or will she seek Abhimanyu's assistance?