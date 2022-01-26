actor Harshad Chopda is one of the most adored and popular actors in the Indian Television industry. He is currently seen portraying the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus's popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has been getting a lot of love for his acting chops lately. His 'expressive eyes', especially are getting a lot of attention. Before taking up Rajan Shahi's TV show, Harshad Chopda was last seen in Bepannah with . After that, the actor went on a break till he got Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, in an interview, he was asked whether he was offered roles in the OTT space. The actor revealed not taking up OTT projects and his reason will leave you impressed. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans! Abhimanyu-Akshara's marriage to be an EXOTIC affair; big plans underway — Exclusive

Harshad Chopda said that OTT projects will take time to produce. He says that there needs to be a certain kind of content. The actor didn't want to label the content as good or bad but insisted that he wanted to take up the project to his liking. The Tere Liye actor said that he doesn't like to abuse and nor does he wants to feature in any sleazy content. Sharing his idea of the content, Harshad said, "I don't like abusing or sleaze and my idea of content is something that should inspire and motivate people," reports Hindustan Times.

Harshad feels that as an entertainer, he has a huge responsibility. The actor wants to leave a positive impression on people for at least some days, if not forever. "I think any content should leave a positive mark or a positive mindset in people. Like we all have some films which we enjoy watching when we need a bit of cheering or films that put us in a good mood. Sometimes, people go through stuff in their lives and through entertaining content, if we can provide them with a bit of light or hope, then it is worth it," he said.