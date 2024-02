Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda is known to maintain a low profile on social media platforms. While ardent fans eagerly await his occasional updates, the actor prefers to keep a safe distance from the social media frenzy. Rarely spotted at social gatherings and disliking the paparazzi attention at airports and gyms like many of his peers, Harshad values privacy in his personal life. Therefore, whenever he does grace his social media with a post, it becomes a significant event for his admirers. Recently, after almost two months, the actor surprised his fans by sharing a jaw-dropping video, much to their delight. Witness the excitement unfold below. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira thrashes Yuvraaj as he threatens to kill Armaan

Harshad Chopda sets Instagram ablaze after almost 2 months of hiatus

In the captivating footage, Harshad Chopda emanates confidence and charisma as he effortlessly showcases his impeccably sculpted physique, captivating viewers with his undeniable magnetism. Be sure to watch the mesmerizing display below. Also Read - Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja talks about his show leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai behind on TRP charts; says 'I am genuinely thrilled'

Following Harshad's latest post, fans erupted into a frenzy of excitement. While some couldn't help but comment on the actor's sizzling appearance, others marveled at his striking comeback on social media with such an attention-grabbing video. Explore their reactions below.

Harshad was last seen in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, portraying the character of Abhimanyu Birla. As of now, he has yet to announce his next project, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next on-screen venture.