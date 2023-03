Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. A couple of weeks ago, Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav Sharma. His character is being loved by fans of the show. so far, the audiences have been loving the dynamics of Abhinav's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And being one of the central characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jay Soni has been working around the clock. The shooting schedule is such. Jay Soni is a family man and he shared how he balances work and family time while also shooting for Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among the top 3; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slides down on most-liked TV shows list

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni shares how he manages work and family time

Despite his hectic schedule, Jay Soni makes sure to spend time with his family. He shares that it might be challenging given the work schedule which can be round the clock. But he has kept his family time a priority which helps him to ensure that he doesn't miss out on important moments. Jay gushed while sharing that he loves his family a lot and loves to spend time with them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu goes against Manjiri and sides with Shefali; is Abhi finally realising his mistakes?

Jay further reveals that after reaching him from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot, he spends time with his daughter and wife Pooja. Sometimes, Jay also takes a day off just to be with them and spend some quality time with them. "I always try to find ways to make the most of my time with my family, such as planning fun activities, watching movies or shopping which can make the experience even more enjoyable," shares Jay. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni often makes it to Entertainment News for his role in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new entrant Harshad Arora have THESE 7 similarities; find out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni shares the importance of family time

Being the family man that he is, Jay Soni highlights the importance of spending time with family. He shares that it helps build strong relationships and in creating happy memories. The actor feels grateful to be able to spend time with his daughter and wife. He adds that family activities and outings help in creating stronger bonds and fun memories.

Jay has entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is being loved in the role previously has been a part of iconic shows like Sasuraal Genda Phool and has also hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Lil Champs.