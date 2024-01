Popular television actor Mohsin Khan who gained a lot of fame and recognition with his role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to return in Jab Mila Tu show. The handsome hunk of telly town has now become a household name with his power-packed performance in various shows. Mohsin will be seen playing the role of a rockstar in Jab Mila Tu and he reportedly went through a drastic transformation to lose all the weight of a chocolate boy that he had in YRKKH. Mohsin will play the role of Maddy, a superstar singer in the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Check out all the entertainment news. Also Read - Before Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, these TV stars unfollowed their costars due to misunderstandings

In an interview with ETimes TV, Mohsin spoke his heart out about his transformation to his role and his working experience in a web show. He said that he played the role of a Marwadi cute boy in Rajan Shahi's show where he ate kachoris. But, for his new web show, he had to change his eating habits, his looks, hairstyle and much more.

Take a look at Mohsin Khan's Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Mohsin said that for his role of Maddy in Jab Mila Tu, he had to keep things a little subtle as his character gives more looks. He changed a lot of things for his character. Mohsin said that he had a great time working on the show and it was never that this is OTT. He liked the character and the storyline. He even revealed that he had a 50-day schedule to make a 9 hours series. The actor is paired opposite Eisha Singh in the show, who plays the role of Aneri a passionate chef.