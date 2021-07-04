Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra DENIES dating Ariah Agarwal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra was rumoured to be dating actress Ariah Agarwal for the past few months, but the two have now parted ways. They are family friends and Ariah's brother, Ayush Agarwal was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earlier. A source close to ETimes had said that Rohan and Ariah started dating each other a few months back. Ariah, who was last seen in the TV show Prem Bandhan, had moved with the entire team to Silvassa due to restrictions imposed in Mumbai. Rohan was regularly spotted on the sets of Prem Bandhan in Silvassa, and he used to often drive down to meet her. The two were spotted spending quality time together in Silvassa. However, the courtship did not last long. They developed differences and have now parted ways. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Ariah Agarwal looks like a barbie doll in THESE pictures

But now, in an interview with ETimes, Rohan Mehra has denied dating Ariah Agarwal and called these rumours fake. He said, "There is no truth to these rumours. I am just focussing on my work. Ariah is a family friend and I don't want to upset my equation with her." Ariah Agarwal also gave her take on these rumours. She said that Rohan is a family friend and he knows her brother well because they worked together. Ariah also said accepted that Rohan did visit her in Silvassa and they spent time together but as friends. She mentioned that many other friends also used to visit me in Silvassa. Ariah said, "In fact, Rohan and I would love to work together in future. But, I am not dating him. There is no truth to these rumours. Rohan is a good guy and will always continue to be a good friend." Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan mourns the demise of his grandmother; Hina Khan and Ariah Agarwal pay condolences

Earlier, Rohan Mehra was dating his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh for four years and they broke up a while ago. On the other hand, Ariah Agarwal was rumoured to be dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-actor Parth Samthaan but both had denied it. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Ariah Agarwal tests positive for COVID-19