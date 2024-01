Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The Rajan Shahi-produced TV show stars Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shivam Khajuria in key roles. Of late, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is being compared with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The track is certainly similar, fans have noticed. And now, Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit who is away from the show opened up on the similarities between the two shows.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai similar to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Well, for the unversed, in Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Aishwarya's character Pakhi being in love with Virat (played by Neil). However, due to a misunderstanding, Pakhi gets married to Samrat, Virat's brother. Virat, on the other hand, obliges his dying senior and marries his daughter, Sai, sacrificing his love for Pakhi. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, so far, we have seen Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) being in love. However, Ruhi marries Rohit, Armaan's brother. Armaan, in order to fulfil his promise to dying senior Akshara, marries her daughter, Abhira to safeguard her. Moreover, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, right after the wedding Samrat learns about Pakhi's love for Virat and leaves home unannounced. He then goes missing for a long time. Now, in the ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we are seeing Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) meeting with an accident. He is presumed dead. This has been pointed out by the fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivam Khajuria talks about the similarities with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a conversation with an online entertainment news portal, Shivam was asked about the similarities between the two top shows. The actor shared that he has heard such talks but is aware of them since he has not watched the first season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Shivam admits that there could be similarities despite being unaware. However, Shivam adds that his character is not going to be on a break for a long time. He highlights that in Ghum Hai... Samrat was not brought back into the show for a long time. However, he hopes that Rohit's marriage to Ruhi is not dissolved and his track gets revived when Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan fall in love. He is hoping to see more twists and turns.

Shivam Khajuria revealed that he received a lot of offers when it became known that his track in Yeh Rishta... has been put on hold.