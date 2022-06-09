Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh reveals her son's name with an adorable video

actress Mohena Kumari Singh has revealed the name of her son. The actress delivered a baby boy a month back. She had the baby in Mumbai, and now took her son to Dehradun, which is the home of her in-laws. The name of the baby boy is Ayaansh. It means the first ray of light, part of parents, Gift of God. Mohena Kumari Singh revealed how her first flight with her baby boy went. She wrote on her Instagram, "It was our Little one’s 1st trip , 1st flight , 1st travel experience !!! We were excited but also a little nervous about how it would go. But I think we figured it out just fine. And also our baby was a very good travel partner I must say." Also Read - Sonam Kapoor enters her third trimester; actress looks absolutely divine in white in her latest photoshoot [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

The actress' friends will miss her in Mumbai. Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat got married in 2019 in a grand ceremony in Rishikesh. Her husband, Suyesh Rawat is an entrepreneur and son of Satpal Maharaj and Amrita Ji who were part of the Uttarakhand cabinet. Mohena Kumari Singh is best known as Keerti from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - WikkiNayan Wedding: Has Shah Rukh Khan already arrived in Chennai for Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding? Here's what we know

The actress announced that she was pregnant some months back. Both her brother and she were born in Mumbai, so she decided to be here. From yoga to meditation and eating organic food, the actress tried to stay super healthy in her pregnancy. She also revealed that she watched Bigg Boss 15 to the fullest. Mohena Kumari Singh is from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wants to work with hubby Abhishek Bachchan; but reveals what is stopping her