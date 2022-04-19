Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumar shares FIRST pic with son after delivery; pens an appreciation post for husband Suyesh Rawat 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat welcomed a baby boy on 15th April 2022. The former actress shared FIRST pic of her newborn and penned a heartfelt note on embracing motherhood and more.