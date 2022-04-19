Former actress Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat welcomed a baby boy a couple of days ago. Reports had surfaced and now, the former actress and dancer has posted the first picture of her baby on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. Mohena penned a lengthy note on what the last couple of days has been like after delivering her first child. It is also an appreciation post for her husband Suyesh Rawat. The actress is looking forward to their journey as parents now and hopes it will be as enriching as their journey has been till now. Also Read - Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar’s intimate scene in Kundali Bhagya works magic, Naagin 6 steady, TMKOC trumps Anupamaa on TOP 10 most-liked TV shows list

Mohena Kumari first thanked everyone for their wishes, blessings and love for her, Suyesh and their newborn. She said, "On 15th of April 2022 we brought our first child into this world Thank you for all the love, light and blessings that you have all showered upon us." Mohena revealed that the last couple of days have been a blur of sorts with so much to do after the baby's arrival. "These last few days have gone by so fast that I haven't had a chance to exactly sit down and absorb the whole thing. Since the 15th of April life has been all about the hospital bed, baby nurses, baby feeding, baby crying, baby pacifying, no sleep, medicines and of course recovery.," Mohena wrote. She added "@suyeshrawat and I experienced a gambit of emotions together, even those we had never felt before. We stayed strong, positive, thoughtful and always caring towards each other. We knew this journey we were on has been and will be life changing for us and we respected each others needs, thoughts, concerns and feelings at every step."

Last but not the least, addressing Suyesh, she said, "Bringing our Little angel into this world has been so special. But it's definitely been more special because of you my dear Husband. Looking forward to this new journey as parents. I hope we can give the right strength, support and guidance to this tiny human, we have brought into this world, for him to be as strong, positive, thoughtful and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other."

Congrats to the new parents!!