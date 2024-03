It looks like 2024 is the year of baby boom in the industry. Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam and now Mohena Kumari Singh have announced that they are expecting. This will be the second child for Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyash Rawat. They have a son Ayaansh. The actress made the news official with a dance video on Instagram. Mohena Kumari Singh used the song Aaoge Jab Tum O Sajna. The caption read, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world , hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises.

After having experienced the birth of my first child these words made more sense to me." Also Read - From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh to Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale; a look at TV stars who quit showbiz leaving fans disappointed

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the video of Mohena Kumari Singh announcing her pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

Mohena Kumari Singh posted the video from Mussoorie's Savoy Hotels. The couple live in Dehradun. Her father-in-law Pandit Satpal Ji Maharaj is a spiritual leader and entrepreneur. Her mother-in-law is a social worker. Both of them have held positions in the Uttarakhand state. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and others; here's what the former star cast is doing now

Mohena Kumari Singh got married in Suyash Rawat in 2020. The actress has now quit the TV industry, and is busy with her family. The lady comes from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Her father is the king of the district. Mohena Kumari Singh who started off as a reality dance show contestant played the role of Keerti Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai second generation. The performance was much appreciated by one and all. We congratulate the couple. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh shares first full pictures of son Ayaansh with a family portrait [View Pics]