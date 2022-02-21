Mohena Kumari Singh who is known as Keerti from is expecting her first child. She told ETimesTV that she is now in Mumbai. It seems her brother and she were born in Mumbai, so her family wants to continue the tradition. She revealed that she is working hard to stay fit and active. It seems Mohena Kumari Singh has been meditating and praying regularly to feel the positive vibes in life. She said that she has become extra cautious about her diet and only consumes organic food. Despite being a foodie, she has avoided all her cravings like Chinese food. Also Read - Hina Khan remembers her father with an emotional note; says, 'Baba mai Teri malika' – view post

Mohena Kumari Singh said she watches a lot of content on TV. She said she watches prayers and meditates in the morning and watches news channels in the afternoon. Mohena Kumari Singh said she watched the whole season of Bigg Boss 15 at night. Nishant Bhat who is also a choreographer is a good friend of Mohena Kumari Singh. She told ETimesTV, "So, my husband (Suyesh Rawat) used to tease me, saying that our baby will come out screaming and shouting! I think I have given him every experience of fun and laughter." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans are bowled over by Akshara and Manjiri's fierce attitude; hail them as queens

She said that she is very happy as the whole family wants to pamper her and make her happy. It seems Suyesh Rawat is preparing a nursery for their baby in their home in Dehradun. The couple discuss ideas on the phone. Mohena Kumari Singh said she only wants a healthy child irrespective of whether it is a baby boy or girl. She says she feels bad when people explicitly say they want only sons. It seems at a recent puja the priest kept on saying that she did be blessed with sons. Her mother-in-law Amrita Rawat said we want daughters. Mohena Kumari Singh said, "I am really proud of my mom-in-law."