actress Navika Kotia who currently plays the role of Maya Khera in the popular television show recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with meningitis and will be hospitalized for 10 more days. The actress took to her Instagram and revealed that she has been admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai after being unwell for the last few days. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "As exhausting and difficult the past three days have been for me physically...I just feel so grateful to be surrounded by such loving and helpful friends! You guys know who are I don't need to tag."

Navika even shared a picture of her bestie Palak Sindhwani, who portrays Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who came to meet her in the hospital. She expressed her gratitude to her family and friends for supporting her during tough times. Navika has been trending on the Entertainment news and her fans are worried for her health.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been receiving a lot of praise for its current plot. Netizens have been impressed with Navika Kotia and 's performance in the show.