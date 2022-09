Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress Navika Kotia who plays the character of Maya in the show recently took to her social media and revealed that she has been who plays the character of Maya in the show. She even posted a picture of getting admitted to the hospital. Navika's dear friend Palak Sindhwani who plays the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah visited her. Navika thanked all her friends and family members for taking care of her. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey to Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel: Cold wars between these onscreen TV couples left fans in shock

Have a look at Navika Kotia's Instagram stories -

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab attention with its unique storyline and plot. The separation track has been garnering a lot of love from the viewers. Fans have been impressed with the new cast members and welcomed them with lots of love. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show interesting.

Navika enetered to play the role of Maya who is Dr.Kunal Khera's sister. She wanted to become a singer but does not know how to sing. Kunal blackmails Akshara and takes her to Mauritius with them. He manages hard to keep Akshara away from Abhimanyu and her family. He also kidnaps Kairav and forces Akshara to sing for his sister. Akshara and Abhimanyu finally come face-to-face. Akshara decides to tell the truth to Abhimanyu, but Kunal instigates him against Akshara. Kairav to get arrested.