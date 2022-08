actress Niharika Chouksey has been roped in to play a pivotal role in 's film starring and Sunny Kaushal. Yes, you read that right! Boney Kapoor will be producing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit movie Helen and he has reportedly signed Janhvi and Sunny as the leads. If reports are to be believed then, Niharika has been roped in for the movie too. Not much is known about her character as of now, but reportedly she would play a pivotal role in the film. Also Read - Sushmita Sen trolled as 'baigairat' for watching Laal Singh Chaddha with ex; times when actresses were slammed for their life choices

Niharika is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. Reportedly, Janhvi and Sunny have already begun to shoot for the film and this would be the actress's first collaboration with her father Boney.

Talking about Helen film it has received immense praise from the audiences. The film actress Anna Ben received a Kerala State Film Award – Special Jury Award for her performance in the film. Helen was released in 2019 and was also made in Tamil language.

Helen was slated to release next year.