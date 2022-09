actress Nupur Joshi recently became a victim of fraud on social media. She took to her Instagram and shared the sad news with all her fans and followers. Nupur revealed that she had shared her official ID proof on a fraud email and is currently quite worried about her future. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 new contestants list, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans upset with makers and more

In an interview with ETimes TV, actress Nupur said that she has been part of the industry for the past 10 years now and always wanted her Instagram account to get verified. For this, Nupur had sent a request to Instagram through her page. Nupur revealed that she got a mail from the Instagram team and they had asked for her official information to verify her page. After the official information, they would be able to give her a blue tick for her Instagram account. So, she added all the necessary documents and sent the mail. But, she got trapped and became the victim of fraud. Now, Nupur is extremely scared about the consequences that she will face after she shared the documents with the hackers.

Nupur shared a heartfelt note as she shared a post on her Instagram. She even expressed how social media authorities are silent on the issue.

On the work front, Nupur was seen playing the role of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She even appeared in TV shows like 'Rakhi' and 'Do Hanson Ka Joda'.