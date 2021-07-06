Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy and husband Gautam Rode to share screen for the first time post marriage – Deets inside

and Pankhuri Awasthy often post messages for each other on social media. The two shared the screen in the show Suryaputra Karn in 2015. They got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot the next year. Their wedding pictures broke the internet as they looked a perfect match. And now the real life couple will be seen romancing on camera in the music video of an upcoming track shot in Kashmir. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Cinderella teaser subverts the Disney fairytale, State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looks exciting, The Wheel of Time release date

The two have shot for the track in a remote location in Srinagar. "It's very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them," Gautam said.

For Pankhuri, working with Gautam for the first time after marriage is a great experience. "It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects on-screen and that people love the song," she said.

Gautam is known for his shows such as Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2. Last year, there was news that the actor was on a sabbatical from TV and was busy working on his debut film production. He will soon be seen as Major Samar in the OTT film State Of Siege : Temple Attack. The film is slated to release on July 9.

Pankhuri has been part of shows such as Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and .