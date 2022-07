Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It features Pranali Rathod as Akshara, Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi in key roles. Pranali and Harshad are paired together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans fondly ship them together as AbhiRa. Recently, AbhiRa's journey completed 9 months in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans made it a top trend on social media. Akshara aka Pranali Rathod recently opened up on AbhiRa journey, FAVE scenes and more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans celebrate '9 Months of AbhiRa' with pics and clips of Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod; gush over chemistry on and off screen [View Tweets]

Pranali Rathod opens up journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ever since Pranali Rathod was introduced as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans have showered her performance, her character and the actress with adulations. Pranali revealed what's it like having completed 9 months and getting so much love every day. She called it overwhelming and shared that she never imagined getting so much love. Talking about her character, Pranali shared that she learns something new from Akshara every day. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: AbhiRa get romantic in a dance scene right out of a fairytale; but is it for real or a dream sequence? Wonder fans

Pranali shares her and Harshad Chopda's FAVE scenes

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have been setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry as Akshara and Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In just a short span of time, Harshad and Pranali made a special place in the hearts of the audience. They are now one of the most loved jodis on Indian television. In her recent interaction with a portal, Pranali Rathod revealed what are her and Harshad Chopda's FAVE scenes to shoot in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And AbhiRa fans, it'll leave you surprised. Harshad and Pranali, both enjoy shooting for the dance sequences, she revealed. They recently had a performance on Main Agar Kahoon. Pranali shared that they also enjoy all the dream sequences. AbhiRa fans have expressed their tiredness from the countless dream sequences and wanted them to romance in real. Now when they are married, Abhi and Akshara still have dream sequences and romance and fans absolutely love them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda, Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and more fit TV stars in their 30s-40s who can give young actors a run for their money

Pranali revealed her favourite dance performance on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Harshad Chopda. She shared that while she loved all the performances, their sequence on Saami Saami is her favourite.