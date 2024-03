Suzanne Bernert was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was seen in Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's generation in the show. She played the mother of Rose in the show. The actress went through a huge shock in September 2023. Her husband and Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots costar Akhil Mishra passed away on September 21 last year. He was 67 years old and Suzanne was in Hyderabad for a shoot when the incident happened. She was heartbroken after the incident happened. She had held herself strong ever since then. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit reveals what makes the show a hit; talks about Abhira-Armaan story [Exclusive]

Suzanne Bernert finds love again after husband Akhil Mishra's demise

Now, as per reports in Etimes, she has moved on in life and has found love again. Suzanne is in a relationship with Delhi-based Arjun Hardas. He works with an NGO. Suzanne confirmed the news to ETimes and said that after Akhil passed away she had stopped meeting people apart from work. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

But she did push herself to Delhi to attend a friend's housewarming party in December. During the party, Arjun connected with her and they soon became friends. They came closer and she felt like they both knew each other for a long time. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan starts realizing his love for Abhira; latter to side with Dadisaa to win the case?

She said that Arjun understand that whatever she is because of Akhil and he will always remain a part of her. She shared that Arjun does not want to replace Akhil and Akhil will always be her beloved. She wants Akhil's memories as a human being and actor to live on.

Suzanne also posted a picture with Arjun recently and wrote, "A lot can happen over coffee."

Suzanne was last seen in Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. She has also been a part of TV shows like Porus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Savdhaan India, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Suzanne and Akhil Mishra worked together in the movie, Kram.

They also did a TV show together titled Mera Dil Dewaana that aired on Doordarshan.