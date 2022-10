Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar who started her career with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai passed away on Sunday. According to a report in Zee News, the actress committed suicide and her body was found by Police when they reached her residence in Indore. Reportedly, a suicide note has been found near the body, and the reason behind it is said to be a love affair. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vaishali Takkar had been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2, and Rakshabandhan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's steamy romance leave fans breathless

Netizens took to Twitter to mourn her demise. Check out the tweets below... Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin poses big threat to Anupamaa; Bigg Boss 16 takes a decent start

REST IN PEACE #VaishaliTakkar

Om Shanti — SidNaaz Muskan (@m_muskan_n) October 16, 2022

Can't believe Vaishali commited suicide ??

She was so fun loving or cute nature

Om shanti #VaishaliTakkar pic.twitter.com/xu3YCfUVle — ☬ Amar Singh ?️ (@iAmarsingh9) October 16, 2022

It’s so shocking…..

She died by suicide ?

RIP #VaishaliTakkar ??? Sanju?? — Radhika Agarwal  (@realradhika25) October 16, 2022

#VaishaliTakkar had watched her in few tv shows nd ngl she was really good!! — SHREE ? (@shreesthetics) October 16, 2022

Rest in peace #vaishalitakkar ? — Nawal K Joshi (@i_am_nawal) October 16, 2022

Vaishali's last Instagram post was done on 1st October 2022. It was a funny video about the loyalty test, and ehs captioned it as, "Akshay ne aaj PHENYL pi lia #reels #contentcreator #funnyvideos #comedy." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sherlyn Chopra questions Salman Khan over Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife exposes his lies and more

Advertisement

Check out Vaishali's last Instagram post below - Watch Video

Last year in April, Vaishali had got engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal. The couple was supposed to get married in June 2021, but due to the pandemic, they decided to postpone the wedding. However, later there was no update about her wedding.