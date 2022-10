Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishali Takkar's tragic death has left the TV industry shell shocked and how. The fans of the actress are extremely saddened and are trying to understand what went wrong in her life as she was one of the most lively people on social media. Her Instagram is full of fun videos and reels and this speaks a lot about how there is a lot of sadness behind a laughing face and social media is an illusion. And now after her death, her old videos are going viral. And this one video of Vaishali Takkar saying that 'Life Is precious' is going viral.

Watch the video of Vaishali Takkar speaking about how life is precious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Vaishali Takkar committed suicide on October 15, Sunday, and the irony is that one of her video on reels is again going viral that shows that she is extremely depressed on Sunday and puts a veil on the fan, while it is reported that she died by hanging herself on a ceiling fan and wrote a suicide letter against her ex boyfriend Rahul Navlani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15)

Vaishali Takkar's brother Neeraj in his interactions claims that the real reason of her sister's death was her ex Rahul who claimed that he would ever let her get married. " Woh usse aksar dhamkata tha ki tera ghar nahi basne dunga...shaadi nahi hone dunga. Dairy mein Vaishali ne sab relationship ke baare mein likh rakha tha. Jis ladke se sagai hui thi, usko Rahul message karta tha aur Vaishali ko dhamkata tha." Vaishali Takkar was a very popular name on TV, she has largely worked in many shows and gained fame with her appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more.