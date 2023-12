It is the wedding season and we all have been hearing so many happy news around us. Many have found the love of their lives and have started the new chapters of their lives. We have heard of so many stars getting hitched and now another celebrity has started a new journey in her life. Yes, we are talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta. Vrushika rose to fame after her stint in Dil Dosti Dance. She played the role of Sharon opposite Shantanu Maheshwari. She was later seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has entered Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's season where she played the role of a counselor for Kartik and Naira's son Kairav. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda wins the Best Actor popular award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; fans say 'You deserve it'

Vrushika Mehta marries Saurabh Ghedia

Vrushika has tied the knot with her longtime Toronto-based boyfriend, Saurabh Ghedia. She shared a glimpse of her wedding with an adorable video first. In the video, the couple is seen having the varmala ceremony. In the caption, Vrushika wrote a shloka in Sanskrit along with the meaning in English. The English meaning read, "May the companionship with you last a lifetime. May it bring success in all endeavors." In the video, Vrushika wore a royal red lehenga while Saurabh was in a white royal sherwani.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Later, Vrushika changed her outfit for the rituals. She wore a white-hued chikankari lehenga. She also took an embroidered green dupatta with the outfit. Sharing the pictures, Vrushika wrote, "With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime."

As soon as she posted the pictures, her Dil Dosti Dance costar, Shantanu Maheshwari commented on it. He wrote, " Bol toh deti … koi baat nahi.. congratulations!!!" Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Tina Datta, Vishal Singh and other stars also congratulated her. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at Vrushika's wedding pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Vrushika and Saurabh got engaged in December last year. Saurabh is a software engineer in Toronto, Canada. Congratulations, Vrushika and Saurabh!