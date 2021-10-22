Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a generation leap which will change everything. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat are no longer a part of the show. It is difficult for fans to accept the fact that they are not a part of the show. However, not just Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, Simran Khanna will also be leaving the show. Yes, Simran Khanna who plays the role of Gayu will also quit the show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Simran Khanna said that it has been a great experience shooting for the show. She also mentioned that she is unable to react as she is emotional. She shared that since 2019 everything was memorable about the show. She mentioned that they worked like a family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira plan a Ramleela skit for kids – view pics

Simran revealed that Shilpa Raizada also ended her journey and they both were emotional but decided to celebrate this beautiful journey rather than crying. She shared that the show has given her a lot and has been her teacher. "The show has been a lucky charm for me it has given me a lot. Yeh Rishta's fan following is soo genuine, they shower the love to you in abundance, even if you go to a different show the love stays intact, "she added. She also shared the fondest memory from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Simran said, "The outdoor shoot, it has been the most memorable shoot, we all were there with the whole unite. While shooting we had a completely different experience. I have given more than two years to the show so yes I will always cherish these moments. Just today when I came back after wrapping it up, I opened my cupboard and found the chips, the flavour reminded me of the outdoor fights for the chips and while eating I was remembering the time."

Talking about the new actors, we saw Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi.