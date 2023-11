Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and we saw a new story starting. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered the show as the leads. The story of Abhira and Armaan began and fans are loving the new story as well. It is quite amazing to see the new couple and the new starcast on the show. The story is going well and the TRPs are also quite decent. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Samridhii Shukla shares feeling of watching herself with Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast. Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2023: Anupamaa-Bhavesh, Akshara-Kairav and more onscreen TV duos who are bro-sis goals

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story until now

Abhira stays with Akshara in Mussoorie. They own a resort and Akshara is also a successful lawyer. Abhira also wants to be a lawyer. Armaan is Poddar family's son and he too is a renowned lawyer. His family is of successful and reputed lawyers. However, they are all under their dadisa's control. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Samridhii Shukla talks about fans' love for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod; says 'Can't expect...'

Trending Now

They have the old thinking of women not going to work. We saw how the Poddars come to the resort owned by Akshara for a vacation. They also have a bad meeting with Abhira but Akshara handles the situation. Armaan respects and admires Akshara as she was his professor.

The Goenkas also come there for a vacation when Ruhi falls in love with Armaan. Abhira and Akshara face Yuvraj who is madly in love with Abhira. He can do anything to marry her and even send threats. He also threatened Akshara to let Abhira marry him. Now, we will see another entry in the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Ajay Kumar Nain's entry to create trouble for Abhira?

Ajay Kumar Nain is all set to enter the show. As per reports in IWMBuzz, he will play the role of Yuvraj's father who is an MLA. As per reports, Akshara will go to meet Jagraj who is Yuvraj's father and try to make him understand that Yuvraj's craziness towards Abhira is not right.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

However, Jagraj will also turn out to be the villain and will support his son in getting Abhira. Abhira and Akshara will soon land in trouble as the father-son duo will pressurise them to let Abhira marry Yuvraj.