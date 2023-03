Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is featuring quite a high-voltage drama in the ongoing episodes. Last night, we saw Abhimanyu asking Akshara to come back to him. He confessed his feelings for her once again and asked her to return to him. However, Akshara refused and recounted how Abhimanyu has always been very impulsive in life and made decisions on her behalf without asking her. Akshara finally let the steam blow and asks him to move on. And the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has irked the AbhiRa fandom evermore. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu left without hope as Akshara outright rejects his proposal

Akshara returns to Abhinav and hugs him

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai including the spoilers. And now, in the upcoming episode of the Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer will see Akshara making some strong statements and asking Abhimanyu to move on in life. She tells him that his definition of love is wrong and that he should think about love before marrying Aarohi. After leaving him inside the temple, Akshara runs back to Abhinav and hugs him. Akshara seems to have moved on from Abhimanyu as she asks Abhinav to take her to their home in Kasauli. Akshara and Abhinav never had such proximity before. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Imlie: Top TV shows that revolved around Pati, Patni Aur Woh plots to boost TRP

Abhimanyu is distraught as Akshara leaves him once again

On the other hand, Abhimanyu is very distraught after Akshara leaves him. Well, Akshara had asked him to leave when he was in Kasauli and met her for the first time after six years. And now, Akshara yet again picks Abhinav over him. He feels shattered and will be seen wandering on the road without his shoes. He also gets hurt and is about to fall down the cliff when he is saved by Aarohi, Anand and Parth. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans are happy that Akshara DECLINED Abhi's love; say, 'About time someone showed him the mirror' [VIEW TWEETS]

AbhiRa fans irked after Abhinav-Akshara hug, ask for their AbhiRa back

DISGUSTING, PATHETIC .....MRS. SHARMA CAN FO

I HATE THIS B!TCH SM

FO BACCHA CHOR AND KASAULI KI RAANI

chutiya aurat thank you abhimanyu birla for everything ??#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/CXGHQDskfJ — ? kadwa h, baccha chor bhadwa h (@GrtViola) March 14, 2023

That’s the reason I don’t hype Abhira anymore and just watch show for Abhimanyu only. Abhimanyu is the lifeline of the show ❤️ — Sakshi ❤️(Abhimanyu Birla fan forever) (@SonishiRV) March 14, 2023

Haye ye dekhne se pehle Meri aakhe phut q nhi gayi never seen a fl like her here we are rooting for abhira but what is this now no abhira abhira end now only navra bcz mandir was the place where abhira love story started and they hugged each other in the same shivjimandir now — diva dinner (@divadinner09) March 14, 2023

??? — Wild Red Rose (Seema) (@wildred_rose) March 14, 2023

I just hate this disgusting — Shan (@Shan020202) March 14, 2023

Y r u posting this ???? — abhi_yrkkh (@Yrkkh__Abhi) March 15, 2023

Yeh slow motion hug Plotic and causal lag Raha ha Kal piya bawri karenge woh b causal lagega Ek Revdi denge woh b causal Abhimanyu ki chotti #HarshadChopda #YRKKH @Starplus #AbhimanyuBirla https://t.co/HorMV8DAXh pic.twitter.com/B0yUiQwnwm — Peace out ?️? (@SNoor_2023) March 15, 2023

And also in this hug kairav akshu and arohi were involved because of bp successful surgery but akshara knows abhinav feelings fr her and that hug was not platonic atleast not from abhinav side #yrkkh https://t.co/qOwaP6UzDN — Rimjhim Beniwal (@Rimi9414) March 15, 2023

Abhira…

Abhira….

Abhira.,…

We want ABHIRA BACK #yrkkh. WE LOVE ABHIMANYU BIRLA Akshara doesn’t deserve you. Don’t cry for her. Don’t run behind her. One day she will realise and run to you with your son. — Uma B (@uma_subra) March 15, 2023

Third angle comes in every show but no show ruined the vibe of the couple like dkp did. I mean you guys are serving parallel of Abhira hug in shiv mandir and navra hug in shiv mandir F*** off Dkp ??#yrkkh — SђivสŇi☘ (@shi_jenniejaan) March 15, 2023

The way Akshara Sharma ran down the stairs of Temple and hugged Abhinav ji ,her husband, and said "Chaliye Apne Ghar Chalte Hain " ?? #NavRa couple FTW ?#yrkkh — Sherlock Holmes 4.0 (@Sherlockreturns) March 15, 2023

Am too hurt with Ak but will never Stop loving #abhira WE DEMAND ABHIRA BACK

Yeh joh leap k baad k episodes ?️ ki tarah lag rahe hai ,, makers bus karo aab @StarPlus #yrkkh — abhir_A? (@BBosspriyanka) March 15, 2023

Chalo m fine had a heartbreak seeing that cringe hug which was definitely not needed it's makers who are stooping low day by day for drama and trp shame on u makers for hurting abhira fans like this who signed up the show for them alone @KalraRomesh #yrkkh — S? (@shwetha_078) March 15, 2023

Abhimanyu deserve closure and needs to move on for good but not with ?,he deserves happiness as much as Mrs Sharma does, my heart cries for him, he has whole family yet he is so alone , he is mentally tired and dead #Yrkkh — Bandana (@Bandana79328886) March 15, 2023

hug only proved they have no chemistry. more than anything i hope abhinav keeps wanting to make their marriage real. i want to see her face her delusions decisions. she keeps leading him and then acts surprised when he acts for more? #yrkkh — allclear (@allclearnow1) March 15, 2023

“Sab saaf karenge toh phirse apna lagne lagega..” FD waasiyon, yeh apne #AbhiRa ke liye tha.#yrkkh — Brinalable (@brinalable) March 15, 2023

I will always say , that hug was not at all needed from the makers.... But using that to slut shame a girl being girls is the worst & low u can go ??#Yrkkh — Aayesha❣️ (@alfiya_ka) March 15, 2023

People who still want AbhiRa ReUnIoN are CHU to the next level, that's it✋#yrkkh — Mohini? (@Idealistforeve1) March 15, 2023

You know I am very less affected by that hug but I am not able to come out from whatever she said yesterday #yrkkh — Saumya Shalini (@SaumyaShalini4) March 15, 2023

Then there will be no story and no serial to continue ??? #yrkkh https://t.co/qyUx0P4oRX — Krithi Reddy (@KritiReddy5) March 15, 2023

Hence proved #ABHIRA is nt an iconic couple. Mkrs tried n people accepted they r better alone or wid their respective partnrs. No words 4 d new FL ms Jharu so lucky. Soon vms wil b made for u n Abhi. Navra k liye to I dnt hv words. Evn d fans also thy forgt abhira so soon #Yrkkh — Pious Soul (@PiousSoul1133) March 15, 2023

bcoz he has feelings for her. might be it's a normal hug for her, but for him it wasn't!!?#Yrkkh https://t.co/0vfzP45iXw — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) March 15, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav telling Akshara what he actually feels. While Abhinav loves her, he doesn't want Akshara to be with him thinking he did a favour to her by helping her. He also asks Akshara to not pretend to be happy as he feels he came between her and Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu confesses to Aarohi about his meeting with Akshara.