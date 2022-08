Pranali Rathod has been winning hearts with her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress’ chemistry with her co-star Harshad Chopda has always been the talk of the town. The show is all set to take a leap of one year, and the audience is excited to know what the makers have to offer in the upcoming episodes. Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali was a part of shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more HIT TV shows battle for TRP; all set for a leap to attract fans

always makes it to the headlines in TV news. Recently, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, the actress revealed who her all-time favourite co-star is, and as expected by everyone her answer was Harshad Chopda. Pranali stated that she has been with Harshad for the longest time and the journey with him has been amazing.

When she was asked who, according to her is the most adored person on the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set, the actress joked and took her name. But, added that everyone is adorable.

Pranali and Harshad share great onscreen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A few months ago, there were reports that the actors have started dating in real life. However, a couple of months ago, the actress clarified that they are not dating. Pranali had stated that she and Harshad are very good friends like best friends, but they aren’t dating.

Pranali’s Instagram is filled with some beautiful pictures and videos of her and Harshad. Their Instagram posts are a treat for fans.

Right now, Pranali and Harshad are also seen on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. The weekend show has been getting a great response and even the TRP of it is also quite good.