Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and Paras Priyadarshan starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking a dramatic turn. Well, for one Akshara had to have pregnancy complications. And then Akshara had to conceive and that too, twins. Well, apart from that major drama is happening in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are a little unhappy with the same. And to add to the fans' disappointment is the upcoming precap of the show. AbhiRa fans are very miffed with the writers of the show now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara asks Abhimanyu to choose kids

In the precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it so happens that Akshara and Abhimanyu are talking to each other. Akshara brings to the topic of her pregnancy complications and she asks a question regarding their future. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) asks Abhimanyu to promise her that if he ever has to select between her and the babies, he will select the babies. Abhimanyu is against it. Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda is strongly against it.

AbhiRa fans are pretty upset with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai precap

AbhiRa stans are very angry with the makers for bringing such a track on the show. They have been asking for a happy AbhiRa life all this while but have only got AbhiRa separations and painful revelations for Abhi and Akshara. Fans did want the pregnancy track so soon on the show and have expressed their thoughts about it on Twitter. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai keeps trending in Entertainment News. Check out the tweets here:

I swear I have a nervous breakdown every time I watch this scene.

I'm sick of these writers, what nonsense

Just 10 days ago they decided to abort the baby, Akshara knows that for Abhi her life is more important than anything else, how does Abhi want this promise#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/E6BpxaVbQO — Arzu H❣ (@arzu_iu) December 20, 2022

The episodes are so boring?

2 ep down im loosing int in the upcoming track ?

Its better i Focus on my upcoming CS exams than stressing over whats going to come nxt?

As dkp has made records of gvng us unwanted tracks for #Abhira zillions of time ???#yrkkh — Shruti kamble (@Shrutikamble230) December 20, 2022

Okay… so why that line in the precap? Is it some foreshadowing????

I don’t get it.If they’re heading for this,what’s the need of showing twins in the hospital.Abhi made it clear back then.

“Tumhare zindagi sirf tumhare nahi hai.”?

Don’t mess it up winters.?#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Arya Reyes? (@AryaReyes1) December 20, 2022

Are we ever going to get a proper happy track in #yrkkh for #AbhiRa?? Every damn track doesn't need that character and her kaands. Why can't we get a happy track without any major drama. Ffs the same thing has been repeating ever since the show started. Its really disappointing — shreyashi (@abhira_kaira) December 20, 2022

Why is only Abhi expected to do everything correct? While Ak doesn't have any accountability for the things she does without thinking about Abhi's emotions. I want to smoke what these writers are smoking. Literally bringing 15th century reasons for separation ? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Parul Narang (@parulnbackup) December 20, 2022

Sometime I really feels either makers are Fool or they consider Audience Fool, when akshu knows 4 Abhi akshu is most imp this & they did Drama of ABORTION is their any logic 2 ask abhi Betwn babies & akshu

ZeRO Logic #ITV #yrkkh #abhira #HarshadChopda https://t.co/nGFqKD308I — ItsRealMoon (@Pranmoon1) December 20, 2022

I knew it.. i knew it.. akshu is gonna say this.!!!

I knew it she would say if given the choice then choose babies not me.!!

and i also know wat abhi's gonna say tomorrow.

n it also foreshadowing many things#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #yrkkh3 #Harshali — abhirayrkkh?? (@abhirayrkkh) December 20, 2022

Dear Rishta Writers,

No I really wanted to know

Are your brain cells working fine?Like seriously.?

Wanna go through MRI? Once.?

Please don't test our patience.?

? drama already getting on our nerves.

ATP I feel bad for #Harshali ?#yrkkh #ABHIRA #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod https://t.co/xOnBgGIetv — Abhira (@jaimini_thakor) December 20, 2022

#yrkkh #Abhira

What is this idiocy.

Didn't he agreed in the condition that she have to take care of herself.

she have to live.

Didn't he made it clear that, loosing Akshu isn't an option... What is this promise even.. he already chose her https://t.co/qmOS06SeFx pic.twitter.com/G9qS2ZJ42q — Nyx(Toxic OG Abhimanyu Birla stan?) (@Nyx37694363) December 20, 2022

Precap.! ??

Pls- if any separation,leap or any stupid thing happen in future, i will stop watching it.! ???

There were so many things to explore, ye pregnancy wala track ghusa diya pehle hi.! ??‍♀️#yrkkh#AbhiRa#Harshali — Hiba Azad (@azad_hiba) December 20, 2022

If separation will happen this time..even harshali also won't be able to save the show..#AbhiRa #yrkkh — Chayanika? (@ChayaBorah2) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, there is also a parallel track of Neil and Aarohi being shown where Neil has learned about Aarohi's false pregnancy. Neil lashed out at Aarohi and left. He has been unreachable since. In he upcoming episode, we will see Neil returning home and the Birlas deciding on celebrating his birthday in a grand manner. Neil is pretty upset and AbhiRa who are in the know tries to ease the situation. In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Neil telling Abhimanyu that he is going to talk to the family and end his marriage with Aarohi.