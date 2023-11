Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made us love Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai again with their performances. Abhimanyu and Akshara hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. #AbhiRa was a beautiful love story and the story is now ending. The show will take a generation leap after which Armaan and Abhira’s love story will begin. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will play the main role in the show now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others cast members' BTS will leave you excited

The new story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will start from tomorrow (November 6). However, today’s episode of the show left fans heartbroken. While we have all loved Abhimanyu, Abhir and Akshara’s recent happy family scenes, the latest episode has left everyone shocked. This is a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod calls Harshad Chopda her BFF; says, 'AbhiRa might end but not Harshali'

Abhimanyu and Abhir die in a car accident

We had earlier seen in the promo that Abhimanyu and Abhir will die but actually watching the scene now is emotionally draining for all #AbhiRa fans. Abhimanyu and Abhir met with a car accident and Akshara gets to know about losing her son and her partner. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Ulfat talks about shooting for new track in Mahabaleshwar; reveals first reaction after bagging the show

She breaks down hearing the news and fans are getting emotional looking at her condition. We also saw a dream sequence in the show where Abhir welcomes his mother, Abhimanyu and his little sister, Abhira home.

Later, we see the accident which is quite shocking. Social media is all about Abhimanyu, Akshara right now. Everyone is expressing their shock and disappointment. People are feeling sad that Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story remained incomplete.

Fans heartbroken by Abhimanyu, Abhir's death

One of the user wrote, “"Agar tum sham hoti to meri zindagi ki,pehli,dusri,aakhri shaam tum hi hoti" Sham ho gayi hai..#Abhimanyu departs with a new promise to love Akshara even after death!#Abhimanyu remained the classy poignant lover & #Abhir the happy boy in their death too! End of an Era #yrkkh”

"Agar tum sham hoti to meri zindagi ki,pehli,dusri,aakhri shaam tum hi hoti"

Sham ho gayi hai..#Abhimanyu departs with a new promise to love Akshara even after death!#Abhimanyu remained the classy poignant lover & #Abhir the happy boy in their death too!

End of an Era #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/JBbumVBhpk — Rita Kar (@itskhuku) November 4, 2023

Another user wrote, "Glad that they shot ths feel gud scene as their last as Abhimanyu n Akshara tht's #AbhiRa wth their #Abhir !(IV's) U three have a safe place in heart's of many...u'll be cherished n remembered fr ages..Thank u two fr the two yrs!#Harshali #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod"

Glad that they shot ths feel gud scene as their last as Abhimanyu n Akshara tht's #AbhiRa wth their #Abhir !(IV's) ? U three have a safe place in heart's of many...u'll be cherished n remembered fr ages.. Thank u two fr the two yrs!?#Harshali #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/c9fFUdzqQY — Teddyy~♥~ (@Krithii99) November 5, 2023

People have also decided to stop watching the show after #AbhiRa's end. A user wrote, "AbhiRa and Their babies As Tdy #HarshadChopda Sighing off as Abhimanyu Birla #pranalirathod Sighing off as Akshara #Shreyanshkaurav Signing off as Abhir. I'm also signing off as rishta viewer Hope y'all 3 will come back soon with bang #AbhiRa #Abhir #Harshali"

AbhiRa and Their babies?❤️‍?

As Tdy #HarshadChopda Sighing off as Abhimanyu Birla#pranalirathod Sighing off as Akshara#Shreyanshkaurav Signing off as Abhir

I'm also

signing off as rishta viewer ??

Hope y'all 3 will come back soon with bang?#AbhiRa #Abhir #Harshali pic.twitter.com/NjklEbxcV8 — janiyee...?❤️ (@itskeeran61125) November 5, 2023

Really Feeling Bad for Akshara today she lost everyone her beloved Husband Abhinav, her parents, her sister Aaru, Her children 1st twin and Now Abhir ??

Itna dukh

Nikkeji yaara ko kyu mara ?#yrkkh #AkshNav #Navir #AkshNavir pic.twitter.com/kEBrVSooVh — Apricity☀️?️ (@apricity_joy) November 4, 2023

i have no words to say ? atleast abhi got his happy ending-reunited with his betu in heaven ? even akshu dies here for me and idgaf about the new akshara. akshu and akshara are completely different persons ✌?pic.twitter.com/rvk1Aj8thf — inactive ? (@apncbanaale) November 4, 2023

Abhira's miracle baby for which akshara fought the world and today he went away just like that..this is unrealistic in all senses ? pic.twitter.com/EuiI8tAa8J — Sahira✨ (@SahiraSharma) November 4, 2023

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are a part of the new show.