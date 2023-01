Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a drastic turn in the show right now. Akshara has left the Birla house and also the Goenka mansion. She was blamed by the Birlas, Aarohi and also Abhimanyu for the demise of Neil. If that was not it, Abhi also divorced Akshara when he learned that they have lost their babies. However, not all bad happened with Akshu as one of her babies was saved. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara living with Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu-Akshara stans get into fight over separation; AbhiRa's baby boy grabs attention

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav taking care of Akshara while she is pregnant. He pampers Akshara with everything she needs being pregnant. On the other hand, Abhimanyu cares for Aarohi's baby as well. He fulfils his promise to Neil to take care of his child. The Birlas and the Goenkas care for Aarohi as well. Later, Akshara calls Manish and tells him that she got married. Before she could reveal the name of the person she married, Abhimanyu cuts the call. This twist grabbed a lot of headlines in the Entertainment News.

AbhiRa stans are war? Akshu to be paired with Abhinav?

Ever since Jay Soni entered the show, he has been winning hearts. He plays Abhinav and is literally like a godsend for Akshara. After facing so much in the Birla house and being wrongly blamed for Neil's demise, Abhinav is helping her out as a friend. And that's what fans are loving about him. Some of the AbhiRa stans have been biased towards Abhimanyu or Akshara. Some of the Akshara supporters are rooting for Abhinav to end up with Akshara. However, there are still some who are rooting for AbhiRa to be the endgame. Check out the tweets here:

Please I beg you #DKP don't make #AksharaGoenka go back to #AbhimanyuBirla. He deserves all the bad karma #Yrkkh — Raafia Ahmed (@Raafia_Ahmed04) January 5, 2023

Akshu + abhinav is superb jodi

Both good Mahan type people

I don't think I can ship abhi +arohi coz aru is plain evil she needs a proper redemption

But totally shipping akshu + abhinav

Anything is better than #AbhiRa

They r toxic af

Aisa pyar shadi bhagwan kisi ko na de#yrkkh https://t.co/61plFZunzk — Seems (@Seems2806) January 5, 2023

My heart is breaking just thinking why it can never be good with a good person,I know Abhira is the end game but I can feel Nav's ckt after all it has gone through it will lose it's own little world in the end??? honestly I like Jai as nav,innocent and cute❤️ #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/u3jjrjCngT — Harshali ♡︎ Destiny (@ishvikaCreat0) January 5, 2023

He will become negative for sure later on when AbhiRa will get closer to reunion #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/ASPPiEBPqA — Sai Mahaan Gannavarapu (@mahaan_06) January 5, 2023

i don't know why i feel bad for NAV right now,Nav was a stranger and now he's like family but he got emotionally attached to Abhir like his own son,One day Akshu and Abir will leave Nav??? maybe i have SL syndrome,Abhinav will be lonely again??@starrfr1_y #yrkkh #ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/SuyD5j7s9h — Harshali ♡︎ Destiny (@ishvikaCreat0) January 5, 2023

He is so good yaar #Yrkkh i love #abhira but akshara and this guy look cute together https://t.co/TuInzu5RRs — Jim fan account (@Jim74862837Jim) January 5, 2023

Poor guy ? — Haya khan (@sh34945224) January 5, 2023

same yaar...even i feel bad for him...he helped akshu during her tough times and supported her and her child but at last he will be alone againn ???????

iss show mein kabhi accche ke saath accha and bure ke saath bura hota hai kya ?????? — Krishuu ?? (@devilllriddhuu) January 5, 2023

Ok guys just like leap we all also should start a fresh enuf of making stupid theories nw we all knw our endgame is #AbhiRa so we all shld hype them and #Harshali no mttr dey r sep ryt nw bt still our focus shud b hyping dem so pls#yrkkh #yrkkh3 #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/yLaGkBX3lp — abhirayrkkh??(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) January 5, 2023

Airing of view is ok...it is your right..

But continuous ranting is irritating and getting on my last nerves..

Please stop crying like a baby

Don't push me to start blocking or ?.

Both side did the same thing..

Live with or ignore and move on#AbhiRa are the endgame #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/uJVgluZrHn — Harshali For Life (@ForHarshali) January 5, 2023

As for marrying other people, the precap made something very clear. No marriages on either sides. For Abhi, it’s only Akshu.

For Akshu, it’s only Abhi. The kid’s name is ABHIR.

If that is not an indication for it, then I don’t know what it is.#AbhiRa is ENDGAME.#yrkkh — Arya Reyes? (@AryaReyes1) January 5, 2023

Nooo Aisa Kabhi Nahi Hoga #Abhira is Only Endgame Forever Abhi Ki Akshu,Akshu Ka Abhi ?❤️? — Harshali???Abhira? (@Chpavani16) January 5, 2023

Akshu the way you keep memories it’s heartbreaking but you have and always will be an amazing mother. Truly Abhir is lucky to have as a mother.

ABHIRA IS ENDGAME #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #YRKKH #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #AksharaGoenka #Harshali #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/FDCIHeTGWF — Varsha Chooranolickal ? (@MartinVarsha) January 5, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu meeting Aarohi and Neil's daughter who addresses him as poppy. On the other hand, Akshara has turned to be a strict mother who won't let her son become a doormat for anyone.