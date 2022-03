headlined by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is all about love and romance currently. The track is about Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding and fans are supremely in love with all the sweet moments that their favourite AbhiRa is sharing. Recently, a scene had Akshara entering Abhimanyu's room. And voila, the handsome Harshad Chopda was standing shirtless. As Akshara saw that he is not wearing his shirt, she turned and acted all shy. This scene has reminded AbhiRa fans of the famous ladder scene that had Akshara climbing up to enter Abhi's room through the window. He was shirtless even then and his chiseled abs were on display in full glory. Fans are hilariously questioning where was this sharam when he pulled off the ladder stunt? Also Read - Anupamaa loses No 1 spot, Naagin 6 gains, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai steady on Top 10 Hindi TV shows of the week list

Tell Me Akshu where was this sharam when you climbed up the stairs to this Guy's room when he was shirtless??❤️ Ya fir all the sharam haya is only for Birla Hospital ??#Yrkkh | #AbhiRa | #AbhimanyuBirla | #AksharaGoenka | #HarshadChopda | #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/AWcKStx6de — Smri | 65 Days Until ST4 ?? (@smriti_bhalla) March 23, 2022

Shy akshu spotted ☺????? Shirtless Abhi subh subh niyat badal jati hai ????#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/V1YRKUDFiT — Varsha ??❤ (@richa0729) March 23, 2022

Oh Please Akshu acting all shy seeing Abhi shirtless as if she wasn’t checking him out on his birthday and during ladder scene!!?? I SEE YOU GIRL!?? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/tD6WweZVS5 — ????✨???? ????? ? (@MutaAngel_101) March 23, 2022

Well, well, Abhi and Akshu's love affair is indeed pretty hot and interesting. Isn't it?