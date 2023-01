Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has finally seen the face-off between Abhimanyu and Akshara. After six long years. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara have come face to face. While it is evident that they both are stuck in the past, Abhimanyu's feelings are pouring out in the open through and through. On the other hand, Akshara has locked away all her feelings for Abhimanyu. She is trying hard to live in the present with Abhir and Abhinav. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu will get hurt again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni aka Abhinav narrating his love story with Akshara irks fans; call it 'irritating', 'cringe' and more [View Tweets]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST! Abhimanyu gets hurt by Akshara

Well, the recent few episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been about how circumstances have been bringing Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) in front of each other. For the last couple of days, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been trending in Entertainment News because of the lead actors' performances. Harshad and Pranali are truly winning hearts. In the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara coming across Abhimanyu and Abhinav. They both are very drunk and are unable to stand at all. When they are about to fall, Akshara holds Abhinav instead of Abhimanyu which leaves another dent in the latter's heart.

Later, Akshara clearly tells Abhimanyu to stay away from her. She says that he had distanced himself from her so now he should maintain that distance. Akshara's harsh reality check pierces through Abhimanyu's heart again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are angry!

Well, the angst and the heartbreak that the makers are suffering have left fans heartbroken. The couple they shipped once, the equation and bond they had with AbhiRa has hurt them again. The separation was too heartbreaking and the changed demeanour have added to their woes. And when Akshara handled Abhinav instead of Abhimanyu, it broke their hearts again. Check out their tweets here:

This is truth and fact like it or not im a abhira fan not ak or abhi right now both are at fault simple as that #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/tmFo2sI8tG — h4157315(havs)?Abhira 4ever awaiting reunion (@h4157315) January 27, 2023

They both literally was not in the situation to able stand properly…and they were about to fall Akshu hold Abhinav ji..And in that moment he felt so much Abhi..just look at him…??#Yrkkh #abhira #yehrishtakyakehlatahai pic.twitter.com/9tO00BSCAD — @hammu.creations (@Hammu0519) January 27, 2023

Arey bhai Yes, BOTH Abhi n Akshu made mistakes They r stuck at 6yrs ago n will continue to be the same until they realise n acknowledge. Can we live in the present n enjoy their journey of realisation pls If not, WE wont realise when n how they realised ??#AbhiRa #yrkkh — Rags_HcPr? (@Ragini2011) January 27, 2023

If you want to continue the legacy with abhinav, then go ahead. but don't you dare use my abhira tag on that ship @/dkp and dimri ?? ??#Yrkkh || #AbhiRa — Reshma || my Kii ? (@_Reshma_Classy) January 27, 2023

Most Heartbreaking Scene?

I Can't Able to See This Bakwas Scene Makers Aap Kya Kar Raha Hai?

Where is Soul Connection,Love,Caring B/w #Abhira?

I'm in Doubt How #Harshali is Able to do This Type of Scenes Dekhna Ke Liya Bhi Aajeeb Lag Raha Hai Unn Dono Ko Dur Dekh Kar?#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/SmjoVWS3Q9 — Harshali???Abhira? (@Chpavani16) January 27, 2023

No yaar it's #NavRa their real ship name...#AbhiRa is no more???? — ??candy Bar??Abusive Abhimanyu Birla is so hot (@akalmrityu) January 27, 2023

Let abhi die please ??

The way people are bashing him for even being hurt .it hurts me

Mere se dekha nahi jaata yeh mera pati mera baacha shit ?#AbhiRa #yrkkh — S? (@shwetha_078) January 27, 2023

I am okay with or without #Abhira, even Manyu's 2nd marriage as long as it is not with Arohi. I can't stand that girl and her kid! Aroo is a snake! Snakes shed their skin not their fitrat! Keep my shona #AbhimanyuBirla away from her venom! #YRKKH3 #HarshadChopda — ? Naaz (@Naaz_Samji) January 27, 2023

ab's words before leap are also so hurtful,bad,but they never break my abhira heart like akshu's,cause those dialogues have no 3rd angle involved,it was still about abhira then,ak saving druken nav not ab?,this is the reason PPL r saying abhira is no more and all #yrkkh #abhira — abhi_yrkkh (@Yrkkh__Abhi) January 27, 2023

Mekars ne abhira ko puri tarah se barbaad kiya ??

Fd ke emotion ke sath khela ,??

Rip abhira ??

BC mekars tum sab kutto ki mot maroge ??#yrkkh #abhira — Monu ki dolly ☺️ (@snowy_008) January 27, 2023

Abhiiii!!!!! what even are you gonna do to win her backkk. Like you've spoiled everything mannn, lookk at herr she's holding someone else even you are drunk ?#yrkkh #abhira — rizz (@riyzz0) January 27, 2023

At the end of their first meet, Akshu asked why Abhi was calling her using aap

Today, Akshu's anger and hurt is so much that she is now asking Abhi to call her using aap#harshadchopda and #pranalirathod y'all aced this scene#yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/6EWLS410IY — Doctor by day artist by night (@musicshowfan) January 27, 2023

In the next episode, we will see Abhimanyu rushing to Abhinav's house. Abhir calls him superhero while Abhimanyu save Abhinav?