Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a massive fan following. The show is the longest running on television and is still amongst the top five shows on TRP charts. The show began in 2009 and the story of Akshara and Naitik won hearts. A simple story of an arranged marriage reached every house. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the role of Akshara and Naitik.

They beautifully portrayed how an arrange marriage can also be so successful. The innocence in their love story is what the audience and the newly married couples could connect with. The best part of this story was the way Akshara and Naitik's families' old traditional views turned into modern views with time.

Kartik-Naira's magic

Soon, we saw a generation leap in the story. Akshara and Naitik's daughter Naira fell in love with Kartik Goenka. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's chemistry as Naira-Kartik was just magical. #KaiRa was always the top trend on social media.

People loved their pictures and dance videos together. #KaiRa’s story had the new and modern factor. Rajan Shahi beautifully modernized his stories with time. Kartik-Naira’s separations, their reunions were all loved. The end of Kartik and Naira was very disappointing for the audience. #KaiRa had become an emotion.

Abhimanyu-Akshara's hit story!

After them, Akshara took over the story. Kartik and Naira’s daughter, Akshara fell in love with the famous Dr. Abhimanyu Birla. Abhimanyu’s family did not believe much in customs and festivals as they all are doctors while Akshara’s family was a perfect blend of modern and traditional cultures.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show. Their story instantly connected with the audience because the makers had made a story of today’s time. They got separated just like #KaiRa had separated and that’s when the audience got more interested to see the reunion again.

Rajan Shahi has brought new pairs every time for his shows and that looks like his amazing strategy. Every pair has managed to create their own special places in the hearts of the audience. It surely is difficult to chose one pair.

However, we want to know what the audience like. So, we have a question for all Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. Akshara-Naitik, Kartik-Naira, Abhimanyu-Akshara; which generation's track you liked the most?

Vote now and let us know your views!