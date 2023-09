Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most long-running and popular shows of Indian TV. On the show, we are seeing that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) are coming together as a couple once again. This time it is for Abhir (Shreyaansh Kaurav). Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are in shock over the latest promo. The doctor tells Akshara that her blood reports but informs her that she is pregnant. This is indeed out of blue. Given that it is more than six months that Abhinav (Jay Soni) passed away on the show, we wonder how will they justify this baby. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara, Abhimanyu save Abhir, but will Abhi’s life be in danger?

Jay Soni and AkshNav fans celebrate the news

Fans are trolling the rival AbhiRa fandom saying that after three weeks of only Abhi and Akshara, the makers were forced to bring the Abhinav angle. It looks like Akshara will have a daughter from Abhinav in the coming days. The story after the leap will be of the three kids. There are a number of speculations on who will play the grown-up Abhir on the show. Fans are finding it hilarious that Akshara is suddenly pregnant. Take a look at some of the most funniest reactions....

Another thing I don’t understand how long does it take for a woman to know she is pregnant?

What is the timeline here - yeh chal kya raha hai ??‍♀️ And what is this show now anyway? It’s not #AbhiRa nor #AkshNav Hai Kya yeh abh? ??‍♀️#yrkkh — Amber (@Amber_5577) September 22, 2023

If the news of pregnancy is true , Abhinav show main na hoke bhi hoga lol...reunion ???? Bacha log ko peace nahi hain #akshnav #Yrkkh — Madhu ? (@Madhu71920920) August 2, 2023

Happy!? AkshNav fd? Hell yesssss!!!!!!! ???

Finally the Raaz behind that night episode cut after khilauing cake and morning eye talks in front family is revealed?

Ik this pregnancy track is to pull AkshNav fd to watch the show for trp.They might start miscarriage game.#yrkkh https://t.co/AjTGhG3U42 pic.twitter.com/f6u5GBOCMM — Ponvarshini (@povarshini) September 22, 2023

In some parallel world...Abhinav and Akshara together watching the pregnancy test reports +ve ??being happy emotional?my heart??? Congratulations #Akshnav ?#AbhinavSharma #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/teckxE62XZ — RS (@_focus__on) September 22, 2023

Now that night episode cut and morning glow in next episode makes sense ??

Actually Lota fd won bcz before us you guys are the ones who predicted that they had sr in this track ??? Chotu Abhinav coming....??❤️‍?#yrkkh #AbhinavSharma #AkshNav #AksharaSharma https://t.co/32EvLPCYc0 pic.twitter.com/V9YQdr9Nhv — Ponvarshini (@povarshini) September 22, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a dip in the TRPs like many other shows. Fans of Harshad Chopda are damn upset with how makers have shown his character throughout the show.