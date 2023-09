Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see an interesting episode tonight. The Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer TV show will see one of the prevalent social issues taking place. Janmashtami 2023 is happening in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Akshara, Abhimanyu along with their families are all looking forward to celebrating the same. Akshara will be hurt but she will give it back. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maha twist: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu decides to marry Akshara to save her from the society?

Akshara returns in her Sherni avatar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will be stopped by some ladies at the Janmashtami pandal from doing pooja-related things. This will be observed by the Goenkas as well as the Birlas. Akshara is a widow and some samaj-wale log are unable to digest the fact that Akshara is celebrating Janmashtami when her husband, Abhinav (Jay Soni) died just a couple of days ago. They call her out for the same. Manish (Sachin Tyagi) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) are taking a stand for Akshara but she does not need their help. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda makes his way into Akshara's heart slowly, steadily

Akshara takes a stand for herself and questions the ladies whether stopping a widow from performing pooja and calling it unauspicious has been written in texts, scriptures or any book. She further calls them out for putting shackles (bandhan) only on women. Akshara reminds them that these Riti-Rivaaj have been designed and curated by humans for humans and should be updated as per time. She slams them for still carrying on with the injustice against women. She reminds them that Lord Krishna never differentiated between his devotees like the humans do. Akshara will be pretty savage while still feeling hurt. However, she would maintain the public decorum and volunteer to perform pooja somewhere else. But Ruhi and Abhir will come to her rescue as will the families. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu to fall in love with Pranali Rathod aka Akshara all over again?

Trending Now

Fans hail Pranali Rathod for Akshara's fearless avatar

Fans are loving the way Akshara will be seen giving it back to the naysayers. The actress is giving it back while looking really pretty. Akshara's arguments leave them speechless. Check out the reactions of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans here:

I love how akshu give it back to those aunties

Take stand for herself and all womens

Star of the episode

Also pranali nailed it ???#PranaliRathod #Akshara #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/53sKN9R0pk — ??????????????????✨️? (@pranalisglam) September 5, 2023

6 years before she lost everything.

Its totally wrong.

Her biggest gift 6 years before and till now with her. Akshara finally get unconditional love after kaira its from her betu.

Akshbhir ❤‍?

{#pranalirathod #pranalians #Akshara #AksharaGoenka #akshu #yrkkh} pic.twitter.com/OYiyOahc4A — ?♡︎ (@Vyshnu12626003) September 5, 2023

the utmost grace this beautiful woman carries ✨ ahh pranali is looking so stunning and serene here i cannot ???#Akshara • #PranaliRathod • #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Rq4KuECWmm — a ? (@deluluaf) September 5, 2023

always standing taller than a thousand suns, akshara was on fire today taking a stand for herself and all the other women who get ostracized by society based on misogynistic beliefs. Pranali stole the show again!! ??#Akshara • #PranaliRathod • #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/sbdUjWecZJ — a ? (@deluluaf) September 5, 2023

Akshu baby owning the episode again and again ??

whistle whishtle

Akshu gave a proper closure to that aunties drama lmao ?#PranaliRathod #yrkkh #Akshara @starplus @KalraRomesh pic.twitter.com/XtUFDOlngk — Pranu_Era ?? (@Gigg20685016) September 5, 2023

Main girl is slaying like a queen ?

Keep shining Chotu sherni ? We have lot of content not contentless like others to spew jeolousy on others best scenes ?#PranaliRathod #yrkkh #Akshara #AksharaGoenka @starplus https://t.co/PHduNR0Kyj — Legacy Kid ? (@JeevaAnjaan123) September 5, 2023

U slayy girl? She is nt anymore the one who accepts blames,she is nt the one who tolerates ppl's bakwas..

She'll take std fr herself n gives it back !

Naira ki choti sherni ?

She is here to Win it all !?#yrkkh #Akshara #PranaliRathod u pretty woman..Onwards n upwards ?? pic.twitter.com/N2emRM2ngg — Teddyy~♥~ (@Krithii99) September 5, 2023

Love the way akshu gave it back to these giri hui aunties, widows aren't impure and like anyone else, shouldn't be judged or discriminated against based on their marital status. [ #pranalirathod • #akshara • #abhir • #yrkkh ]pic.twitter.com/Q4bqDLnjJ4 — ˢⁱᵐᵖᶠᵒʳʰᵉʳ ? (@purplelilac_00) September 5, 2023

Watch the video of Pranali Rathod here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai precap

In the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu getting into a competition of sorts for Dahi Handi. It will be boys vs girls kind of face-off. It seems Akshara will fall down, and Abhimanyu will help her out. Will Janmashtami bring them closer again?