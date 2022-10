Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be seeing a leap after Akhara Goenka and Abhinaya Birla's separation. And the latest epode saw the couple being separated, whole Akshara confesses to Abhi for giving their relationship a second chance and yet she signs the divorce papers and sets him free because she doesn't want this burdened relationship. Fans are hailing Pranali Rathod's performance in the show and are calling this episode the best episode so far. Akshara vents out her pain after signing the divorce papers by standing under the shower and her parents watch her dealing with the apian. This one scene of Pranali won her accolades.

Glad Akshu told him this.

Warna she will be blamed again saying that she never wanted to work on or fight for their relationship blah blah blah..#yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/wuz90ndm8e — Arya Fay (@Arya7Fay) October 1, 2022

In the latest episode, you will see the most beloved couple Akshara and Abhimanyu getting divorced and the entire track was an interesting watch, from showing the past to dealing with present. The separation of the couple was shown beautifully. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on of the most favourite shows on tension and and Pranali Rathod have lived up to the expectations of fans.